Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: A long-lasting fascination with the Loch Ness monster

4 minutes to read
The best known Loch Ness photo is the one of a purported head and neck. Aged seven I identified this creature. It was a plesiosaur Photo / Getty Images

The best known Loch Ness photo is the one of a purported head and neck. Aged seven I identified this creature. It was a plesiosaur Photo / Getty Images

Northern Advocate


OPINION:

In rural England, in the 19th century, it was commonly believed that at midnight on Christmas Eve all the farmyard animals knelt in honour of Christ's birth.

Thomas Hardy heard this story as a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei