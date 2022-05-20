Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Humble eggs on toast reveals man's abilities

4 minutes to read
The humble eggs on toast shows that man has hijacked the reproductive processes of a grass, a beast and a bird, Joe Bennett reckons.

The humble eggs on toast shows that man has hijacked the reproductive processes of a grass, a beast and a bird, Joe Bennett reckons.

Northern Advocate

OPINION:

I had eggs on toast for lunch. Eggs on toast is for the ages. Eggs on toast is us. Let's start with the toast.

Toast is bread and bread is the base point of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei