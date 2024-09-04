Far North Mayor Moko Tepania at Tūrangawaewae Marae on Monday for Kīngi Tūheitia’s tangihanga, wearing his taua (mourning headgear) made from the climbing fern waewae koukou picked from Mt Putahi near Kaikohe, Ngāpuhi’s most significant maunga. Photo / RNZ Layla Bailey-McDowell
The Far North District Council’s Māori ward decision meeting is being postponed out of respect for leader Kīngi Tūheitia’s burial in Waikato on Thursday.
The extraordinary council meeting was initially to be on Thursday afternoon.
However, this is now when Kīngi Tūheitia is to be buried, after nearly a week of lying in state at Tūrangawaewae Marae where more than 10,000 mourners from as far north as Te Kao, near Cape Reinga paid their respects.
Far North Mayor Moko Tepania, who attended the tangihanga on Monday, said this was out of respect for Kīngi Tūheitia through what was a moment in time that few New Zealanders would ever see again in their lifetime.
Kīngi Tūheitia had whakapapa links to the Far North’s Te Aupouri iwi.
Tepania said the 13 iwi with which the Far North council had a partnership were among those invited to the extraordinary council meeting. Postponing the meeting would allow them to follow the final days of the tangihanga and burial.
A replacement for the Kīngi Tūheitia is also to be chosen on Thursday morning.
Tepania said it was extraordinary to be part of the group from Te Tai Tokerau attending the tangihanga on Monday.
Kīngi Tūheitia’s words were a challenge to all New Zealanders, to unite and move forward together.
This challenge made councils’ decisions on the future of their Māori wards for the next local elections even more important.
He said the wards gave a local government voice to Māori, so all could be part of the mix, united. This was part of honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi as was required under the Local Government Act.
Tepania, who is also Local Government New Zealand’s Northland board member, wrote individual letters to 24 Kaipara and Whangārei district councillors ahead of their recent Māori ward decision meetings, encouraging them to vote for these electoral areas.
The Far North council’s meeting shift means it will likely be the final New Zealand council out of 45 required to decide on whether to have their Māori wards or constituencies for the next local elections under new Government rules that came into force on August 1.
Its Māori ward decision will likely be made just hours before the Government’s 5pm September 6 deadline.
The council’s single Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward has four councillors – Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, Babe Kapa, Penetaui Kleskovic and Tāmati Rākena - who make up 36% of the council’s councillors in a rohe where 53 % of the population identify as Māori.
Just over 70 per cent of the council’s 11 politicians are Māori.
Crs Halkyard-Harawira and Kleskovic also attended the tangihanga.