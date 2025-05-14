The Mimiwhangata Beach House with this amazing view is one of several DoC huts now open to book in Northland

DoC hut booking

The Department of Conservation has opened bookings for its huts for the 2025/26 season, starting with backcountry huts, cabins, lodges and cottages.

Bookings are open for popular shared huts like the Coromandel’s Pinnacles Hut, Bushline in Nelson Lakes and Aspiring Hut. Fully bookable options include Te Whare Mata Uraura on Matiu/Somes Island, and The Camphouse in Taranaki and Mimiwhangata Beach House in Northland. There are seven DoC huts in Northland. To make a booking go to: https://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-stay/stay-in-a-lodge-cabin-or-cottage/.

Mental health talks

Rakau Ora Mental Health Support in Kaitāia is offering a ‘Let’s talk about’ campaign where each month it addresses a different issue around mental health, including health, addictions and more. This month’s topic is anxiety, and there will be a talk on Wednesday, May 21, at 90 Commerce St, Kaitāia. There will be guidance from professionals and light refreshments. Attendees need to register - call 09 408 4999.