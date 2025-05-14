Advertisement
Far North news in brief: DoC huts open; mental health talks and property values

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

The Mimiwhangata Beach House with this amazing view is one of several DoC huts now open to book in Northland

DoC hut booking

The Department of Conservation has opened bookings for its huts for the 2025/26 season, starting with backcountry huts, cabins, lodges and cottages.

Bookings are open for popular shared huts like the Coromandel’s Pinnacles Hut, Bushline in Nelson Lakes and Aspiring Hut. Fully bookable options include Te Whare Mata Uraura on Matiu/Somes Island, and The Camphouse in Taranaki and Mimiwhangata Beach House in Northland. There are seven DoC huts in Northland. To make a booking go to: https://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-stay/stay-in-a-lodge-cabin-or-cottage/.

Mental health talks

Rakau Ora Mental Health Support in Kaitāia is offering a ‘Let’s talk about’ campaign where each month it addresses a different issue around mental health, including health, addictions and more. This month’s topic is anxiety, and there will be a talk on Wednesday, May 21, at 90 Commerce St, Kaitāia. There will be guidance from professionals and light refreshments. Attendees need to register - call 09 408 4999.

Property values up

Northland home values have experienced modest recovery momentum rising 1.30% in the three months to April 2025, figures from Quotable Value show. Whangārei was the top performer in the region with values up 3.19%; value growth in the Far North slowed to just 0.17%; while the Kaipara District was down -2.05% over 3 months, reversing the gains it made earlier in the year. The annual trend remains negative at -2.79%, but growth signs suggest renewed buyer activity, particularly in Whangārei among investors and first home buyers. The average home value across the region now sits at $731,090, up from $721,626 in January.

Tribute show

Award winning singer Ali Harper and guitarist Harry Harrison reimagine the legendary partnership between Ella Fitzgerald and distinguished guitarist Joe Pass in Kerikeri on Saturday. They perform classics from the Great American Songbook including Misty, I Ain’t Got Nothing But The Blues, Stormy Weather and Ain’t Misbehavin’. It’s at Bay of Island’s Golf Club, Golf View Rd, Kerikeri, from 5.30pm Saturday. Tickets are at www.trybooking.com/nz/15075.

Booze views

The Far North District Council wants public feedback on the sale and consumption of alcohol as the council aims to support safe responsible drinking and reduce alcohol-related harm in communities. A survey is open until May 30 and can be found at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/885ca71d71f840ed92ae1a6b7c1e1218.

