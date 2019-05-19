The council and NZTA are proposing changes to the State Highway 30A central corridor along Te Ngae Rd, Amohau St and Pukuatua St.

I wonder if people who live in the Sunset Rd and Pukehangi areas are aware that they will have their western access blocked off by the proposal to block Pukuatua St where it meets SH30 by Rotorua Boys' High?

Access going west will only be possible by going south along Ranolf St and turning right into Amohau St, which will overload an already busy intersection turning it into a bottleneck.

Perhaps a better idea would be to leave the Pukuatua St access to SH30 as is but control it better by the existing traffic lights at Ranolf St and Old Taupo Rd junctions or even lights at Pukuatua St itself.

Closing off Pukuatua St west to SH30 is a bad idea.

Gerald Stock

Rotorua



Gun rights

There has been much said recently about firearms - both in this country and the US.

Criticism is being levelled by our Prime Minister.

I was brought up with guns, on the farm, and my father lived in Africa for years.

We always had guns, and we were taught to use them.

I hunted in Canada and even at college belonged to the Reserve Officers Training Corps where gun training was paramount.

Firearms collected in an amnesty in Australia. NZ has enacted new gun laws, but a correspondent says the US has the right to bear arms written into its constitution so governments cannot take power away from the people. Photo / Getty Images

Yes, there are millions of idiots out there who firmly believe that a gun makes them bigger and brave.

This is rubbish - a gun is as good or as bad as the man who uses it.

The US has the right to bear arms written into its constitution, put there to prevent governments from taking power away from the people. (Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua

