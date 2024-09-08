That might include running fundraising events.

Steph says the first thing they want is an indoor splash pad that would be likely to attract more children and change the whole look of the toddler and beginner pool area.

They were also interested in providing particular timeslots for women, elderly people or those with high needs.

“We are looking at developing a timetable to put out each term to show availability, show people when it’s busy.”

She’s also keen to promote the benefits of using the pool for exercising or to improve mental health.

“There are so many benefits to water fitness,” she says.

Ideally, she would like to see the facility be able to have more pools, as well as upgrading the changing rooms, but cost was a factor.

The pool is owned by the trust rather than being a Tararua District Council-run facility, but Steph says it’s still comparatively cheaper than other pools.

Staff are currently doing what they can to promote themselves and the facility as well as looking at offering new things and new programmes and are working on getting the school holiday programmes approved for funding through the Oscar (Out of School Care and Recreation) subsidy.

“We want to maintain a really affordable way for exercise,” Steph says.

Steph has some big shoes to fill in taking over the management role from Philamena Beale, who has left after six years.

A trust spokesperson says Steph is no stranger to hard work and dedication.

“She is one for the community and TACT is excited to see what she brings to this role.”

Steph says Philamena had done a lot of background work.

“I now have foundations to build on and hopefully, we can get some improvements from our ten-year plan underway.

“I am excited to see where we are heading with the support from the Tararua Aquatic Community Trust and our staffing team I think we are ready to get moving!”

There have also been other changes within the pool’s operations team and the trust spokesperson says all staff are enthusiastic, motivated and ready to keep an eye out for more fresh ideas.















