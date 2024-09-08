Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Dannevirke’s Wai Splash plans upgrades

Leanne Warr
By
Editor - Bush Telegraph·Bush Telegraph·
3 mins to read
The operations team at Wai Splash, in Dannevirke. From front: Erin Riddell, Stephanie Duff, Kaiya Haitana-Butcher and Emma Mann. The front entrance will likely be getting a makeover as part of the upgrade plans.

The operations team at Wai Splash, in Dannevirke. From front: Erin Riddell, Stephanie Duff, Kaiya Haitana-Butcher and Emma Mann. The front entrance will likely be getting a makeover as part of the upgrade plans.

Upgrade plans are in the pipeline for Wai Splash but the timing depends on funding.

The Tararua Aquatic Community Trust recently announced Stephanie Duff, who had been a co-ordinator for the Swim School, had taken over as Aquatics Manager at Wai Splash.

Steph says there are a lot of proposals under the long-term plan.

“Now we’re at the point where we know what we want, it’s just funding them.”

She says that could be either through increasing what the facility can offer to add to the income, or through external funding.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

That might include running fundraising events.

Steph says the first thing they want is an indoor splash pad that would be likely to attract more children and change the whole look of the toddler and beginner pool area.

They were also interested in providing particular timeslots for women, elderly people or those with high needs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are looking at developing a timetable to put out each term to show availability, show people when it’s busy.”

She’s also keen to promote the benefits of using the pool for exercising or to improve mental health.

“There are so many benefits to water fitness,” she says.

Ideally, she would like to see the facility be able to have more pools, as well as upgrading the changing rooms, but cost was a factor.

The pool is owned by the trust rather than being a Tararua District Council-run facility, but Steph says it’s still comparatively cheaper than other pools.

Staff are currently doing what they can to promote themselves and the facility as well as looking at offering new things and new programmes and are working on getting the school holiday programmes approved for funding through the Oscar (Out of School Care and Recreation) subsidy.

“We want to maintain a really affordable way for exercise,” Steph says.

Steph has some big shoes to fill in taking over the management role from Philamena Beale, who has left after six years.

A trust spokesperson says Steph is no stranger to hard work and dedication.

“She is one for the community and TACT is excited to see what she brings to this role.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Steph says Philamena had done a lot of background work.

“I now have foundations to build on and hopefully, we can get some improvements from our ten-year plan underway.

“I am excited to see where we are heading with the support from the Tararua Aquatic Community Trust and our staffing team I think we are ready to get moving!”

There have also been other changes within the pool’s operations team and the trust spokesperson says all staff are enthusiastic, motivated and ready to keep an eye out for more fresh ideas.



Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Save

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news