“At first, I took it as a joke.”

Things changed after she passed a series of auditions and realised her potential for a role. The young girl from Wairoa impressed the casting agents and scored her first leading role at age 12.

“My family were very proud of me, especially my brother. He kept saying, ‘My sister’s a movie star!’.”

We Were Dangerous is a drama tinged with comedy set mostly in an institution on Ōtamahua/Quail Island in Lyttelton Harbour.

It follows three teenagers (Hall, Erana James and Nathalie Morris) at a home for delinquent girls as they receive daily instruction from devout matron (Rima Te Wiata) in living a virtuous life and attempt to rally against a controversial and historically challenging system.

Watching Hall on screen, it’s hard to believe it was an accident that caused the young wahine to end up on screen. Her comic timing is impeccable, and her knack for biting sarcasm gives the character of Daisy, one of a ‘troublesome’ trio, both edge and heart.

“Daisy is energetic and lively,” Hall says.

“She is naive but smart in her own way, and she holds onto humour a lot, which, in my opinion, is a way to block any gloomy thoughts.”

Manaia Hall of Wairoa auditioned for We Were Dangerous as a joke and ended up scoring a lead role. Photo / Kirsty Griffin

Hall said the best part of being on set was learning what everyone else does and seeing how the film industry works.

“I got to see there were heaps of different people who worked on the set, including every little detail like the sound, the cameraman, and the people who make the sets. All of that was really cool, and I found it really interesting.”

Working with Te Wiata, who plays a menacing matron, was another highlight for Hall.

“She’s so nice, but she’s so scary on camera.”

After living in Auckland, Hall and her whanau moved to Wairoa four years ago, where she currently studies at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa.

“It’s good. It’s close to family and very family-orientated,” she said of her hometown.

“I’m pretty busy because this is about the time when exams start happening.”

Now 15 and turning 16 this month, she continues to share her passion for Te Reo Māori and her community. She’s even helping host a special screening at Wairoa’s Gaiety Cinema next week, with funds going towards the Wairoa Mayoral Relief Fund, which was set up after the region was battered by severe weather and flooding.

Nathalie Morris (left) Manaia Hall and Erana James hatch a plan to escape an oppressive system in We Were Dangerous. Photo / Kirsty Griffin

So, with a feature film, a standout performance, and a charitable nature in her toolbelt, what’s next for Hall?

Despite her newfound fame and enjoyment of the acting experience, she said ensuring she finishes her studies is a top priority.

With anything after that, she would “hope for the best”.

“I was just going to see what happens after school, and if anything pops up, I might do it; if not, I’ll just go with the flow.

“I did enjoy the experience because it was all new. I didn’t know what I was doing, but then I did know what I was doing, which was very cool.”

As for any of Hall’s celebrity idols or inspirations? While she didn’t ‘look up to him’, she always thought the late Robin Williams was “pretty cool”.

“He was really funny.”

We Were Dangerous is playing now in select cinemas nationwide.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.