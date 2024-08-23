Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

We Were Dangerous: The ‘joke’ audition that landed talented Wairoa girl Manaia Hall her big screen debut at 12

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
A story about a rebellious trio of girls railing against the system in 1950s New Zealand, Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu’s debut feature film is released nationwide August 22.

A Wairoa girl can now consider herself one of Aotearoa’s brightest young film stars, but it was a ‘joke’ audition that earned her a starring role at just 12 years old.

Mitchell Hageman chats with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today