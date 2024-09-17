A Hawke's Bay contingent of the 'Pass Wide and Slow' movement made its way to Birdwoods over the weekend to raise awareness for better roading conditions for riders.

A Hawke's Bay contingent of the 'Pass Wide and Slow' movement made its way to Birdwoods over the weekend to raise awareness for better roading conditions for riders.

There was a period of maximum horsepower on Hawke’s Bay roads over the weekend when a group of dedicated riders campaigned for better road safety outcomes.

A series of ‘Pass Wide and Slow’ rides highlighted a worldwide campaign for road safety around horse riders on the road.

The riders also set out to raise awareness of a petition going to Parliament on October 15 to formally include horse riders as Vulnerable Road Users in the Land Transport Act.

Napier 'Pass Wide and Slow' advocates took their horsepower to Napier roads, supported by a few cyclists.

On Saturday, 11 horse riders and five cyclists rode from Bay View to Westshore. Ann Tod of the Hawke’s Bay Horse Trails Advocacy Group said residents, walkers and other cyclists the group met along the way were very positive and enjoyed seeing riders.