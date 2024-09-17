Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Pass Wide and Slow: Horse riders take to Hawke’s Bay streets for road safety awareness

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
A Hawke's Bay contingent of the 'Pass Wide and Slow' movement made its way to Birdwoods over the weekend to raise awareness for better roading conditions for riders.

A Hawke's Bay contingent of the 'Pass Wide and Slow' movement made its way to Birdwoods over the weekend to raise awareness for better roading conditions for riders.

There was a period of maximum horsepower on Hawke’s Bay roads over the weekend when a group of dedicated riders campaigned for better road safety outcomes.

A series of ‘Pass Wide and Slow’ rides highlighted a worldwide campaign for road safety around horse riders on the road.

The riders also set out to raise awareness of a petition going to Parliament on October 15 to formally include horse riders as Vulnerable Road Users in the Land Transport Act.

Napier 'Pass Wide and Slow' advocates took their horsepower to Napier roads, supported by a few cyclists.
Napier 'Pass Wide and Slow' advocates took their horsepower to Napier roads, supported by a few cyclists.

On Saturday, 11 horse riders and five cyclists rode from Bay View to Westshore. Ann Tod of the Hawke’s Bay Horse Trails Advocacy Group said residents, walkers and other cyclists the group met along the way were very positive and enjoyed seeing riders.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Riders enjoyed refreshments at the Coffee Bus and the horses enjoyed carrots.”

In Central Hawke’s Bay on Saturday, a number of carriage drivers, horses and cyclists travelled along Lindsay Road, and a group of horse riders rode the Tukituki Horse trail to highlight the campaign.

The next day in Havelock North, 15 riders, 12 cyclists, a horse and carriage and four walkers travelled from West Road to Birdwoods Café for coffee and cake.

Hawke's Bay Regional Councillor Sophie Siers (right) with organiser Ann Tod.
Hawke's Bay Regional Councillor Sophie Siers (right) with organiser Ann Tod.

Notable guests who showed their support included Hawke’s Bay regional councillor Sophie Siers and Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tod said Café customers were very supportive of the cause, and traffic, including motorcyclists, was “mostly very careful as they passed the group”.

More details on the petition can be found on the Pass Wide and Slow New Zealand Facebook page.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today