“We just want to be safe.”

Horse riders say there are inconsistencies in how councils and central Government view and manage horse riders. Photo / 123rf
Northland horse riders are calling on the Government to formally recognise them as vulnerable road users alongside cyclists and pedestrians.
Riders are taking to the roads this weekend to push the message of “Pass Wide and Slow” in a bid to educate motorists and push for change.
They say ineffective legislation is causing inconsistencies in how regional and central government’s view horse riders in road safety, inclusion and off-road pathway access.
A petition which already has more than 5000 signatures will also be delivered to the Government.
It requests an enquiry into behaviour toward vulnerable road users, recognition that horse riders are vulnerable road users and an amendment to the Land Transport Act [2004] and associated rules to include horse riders.
Haruru Falls local Claire Ganantchian has lived in the area for 31 years, and uses her horses as a main mode of transport.
She has so far roped in about 30 riders for rides on September 14 and 15.
There will be a 2km ride to the Twin Pines pub at Haruru for an early roast dinner on September 14 and a second ride along Haruru Falls Road to hand out pamphlets and the petition at Ti Beach on the 15th.
Planned rides acted as a reminder to the Government and motorists that they have a “legitimate right” to be on the road, she said.
Out of 240 rides registered worldwide, New Zealand came second in the number planned – so far 35.
Organisations supporting the initiative include Riding for the Disabled, Te Hapori Hōiho – National Māori Horse Association Aotearoa Trust, Equestrian Sport New Zealand and the New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network.