Haruru Falls local Claire Ganantchian has lived in the area for 31 years, and uses her horses as a main mode of transport.

She has so far roped in about 30 riders for rides on September 14 and 15.

There will be a 2km ride to the Twin Pines pub at Haruru for an early roast dinner on September 14 and a second ride along Haruru Falls Road to hand out pamphlets and the petition at Ti Beach on the 15th.

Ganantchian said there is a lack of safe tracks for horse riding, so she is forced to use the roads.

Because riders aren’t recognised as vulnerable road users there is no incentive at a local or national level to provide safe pathways as are created for cyclists and pedestrians, she said.

For drivers to go slow and wide past herself and her mare is a “question of life or death”, she said.

While there are drivers who “very rarely” cause a bad encounter, she said there are drivers who don’t know how to handle horses on the road.

Some riders are scared to use the road for fear of getting hurt, due to a lack of driver understanding, she said.

“I feel sadness to see a way of life disappearing that is actually such a happy place,” she said.

Claire Ganantchian is pictured here with one of her young oxen who she was training to replace the tractor and quad bike on her Haruru farm. Photo / Jenny Ling

Her message to drivers passing by is to “see the beauty”.

“Enjoy it, even if it makes you slow down a bit, be inclusive you know? We are all here to just have a good life and we don’t want to disturb anyone.

“We just want to be safe.”

Carol Vernal runs Whangārei Heads-based Coastal Riding and said the Pass Wide and Slow campaign has been possible thanks to networking across the country and world.

Sadly, impatient drivers often failed to respect riders, not passing at a safe distance or even throwing rubbish at riders.

To be recognised as vulnerable road users would give riders more protection, she said.

New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network spokeswoman Julia McLean was disappointed riders were being let down by ineffective legislation and an overall lack of education for motorists.

“It’s a sad day when we as volunteers in our community are leading road safety and education,” she said.

It was equally sad that licensing theory tests had no questions about approaching a horse, which made riders and motorists more vulnerable, she said.

The campaign was taking a “two-pronged approach” that included political processes and getting support from regional figureheads and organisations.

Planned rides acted as a reminder to the Government and motorists that they have a “legitimate right” to be on the road, she said.

Out of 240 rides registered worldwide, New Zealand came second in the number planned – so far 35.

Organisations supporting the initiative include Riding for the Disabled, Te Hapori Hōiho – National Māori Horse Association Aotearoa Trust, Equestrian Sport New Zealand and the New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network.

The petition can be found on https://petitions.parliament.nz

