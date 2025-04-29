Wilson’s intentions were also to promote horse riding and encourage young riders, professionals and all those in between to have a go in a laid-back fun environment.
“Every year it’s grown and now it’s evolved into this massive show, and it has a variety of events that cater to all levels.”
Wilson said she expected to come close to last year’s total of $75,000 as she waited for the final tally to be counted.
This year’s event saw 170 riders and even more horses and spectators participate in a day of horse jumping, cowboy challenges, and hunter jumping, with a kindy ring to entertain young children and a hobby horse event for those who don’t have a horse.
New to the 2025 event was an area called the “fun zone”, with bouncy castles, face paint and crafts, for kids who were siblings of riders or had finished riding.
“It’s back to that old-fashioned and good community spirit, everybody getting in and helping and encouraging each other.”
Despite getting around on crutches with a broken femur - a second time Wilson faced the event injured - she said the day couldn’t have gone any better.
“It’s kept me pretty busy and I haven’t had time to feel sorry for myself.”