Central Hawke's Bay Winter Olympics organiser Claire Wilson.

“It’s got a great, encouraging, friendly feel about it.”

Between 2010 and 2024, the Winter Olympics raised a total of $360,000, which was shared between schools, clubs and organisations and placed it in the top four sponsors of the HBRH.

As a result it even had its logo featured on the helicopter.

She said members of her family and many friends had needed the service, and it was of huge importance for rural communities.

“You are very grateful to hear that chopper coming - it’s priceless- and if we can help keep that service free to the people in Hawke’s Bay, we are very proud.”

This year’s funds would be donated to Flemington School, Pōrangahau Playcentre, the Dannevirke Hunt, and the Paul Hunter Centre, a disability service provider, the chosen charity of Property Brokers.

Zara Peacock competing in the HRC Carpentry Pony Handy Hunter. Photo / JH Photography

Wilson’s intentions were also to promote horse riding and encourage young riders, professionals and all those in between to have a go in a laid-back fun environment.

“Every year it’s grown and now it’s evolved into this massive show, and it has a variety of events that cater to all levels.”

Wilson said she expected to come close to last year’s total of $75,000 as she waited for the final tally to be counted.

This year’s event saw 170 riders and even more horses and spectators participate in a day of horse jumping, cowboy challenges, and hunter jumping, with a kindy ring to entertain young children and a hobby horse event for those who don’t have a horse.

Nicole Kowalewski placed second in the Cooper Agriculture Cowboy Challenge. Photo / JH Photography.

New to the 2025 event was an area called the “fun zone”, with bouncy castles, face paint and crafts, for kids who were siblings of riders or had finished riding.

“It’s back to that old-fashioned and good community spirit, everybody getting in and helping and encouraging each other.”

Despite getting around on crutches with a broken femur - a second time Wilson faced the event injured - she said the day couldn’t have gone any better.

“It’s kept me pretty busy and I haven’t had time to feel sorry for myself.”

Alongside the actual event, Wilson was busy behind the scenes for three months in the lead-up, auctioning off donated goods and services.

Wilson said the highest-paying auction item was a native tree planting service by the Pōrangahau Catchment Group that sold for $1600.

“Some people who I don’t even know, and they live in the South Island and up north, and they have been donating to this cause - it’s amazing generosity and support.”

Wilson said she hadn’t thought about next year’s event yet, but had no doubt it would continue to evolve and grow.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.