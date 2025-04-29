Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The fire engulfing a business in Onekawa, Napier.

Firefighters say a car on fire at an Onekawa wreckers then spread to the shed surrounding it, sparking a blaze that could be seen across Napier on Tuesday.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the Wakefield St business just after noon, though firefighters appeared to have the blaze under control quickly after.

A spokesman from Fire and Emergency NZ said that they were alerted to the fire about midday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a car on fire in a shed on the premises.

Two fire trucks attended from Napier and Hastings.