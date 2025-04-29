Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Napier fire: Car on fire at wreckers spreads to shed, sparking large blaze

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

The fire engulfing a business in Onekawa, Napier.

The fire engulfing a business in Onekawa, Napier.

Firefighters say a car on fire at an Onekawa wreckers then spread to the shed surrounding it, sparking a blaze that could be seen across Napier on Tuesday.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the Wakefield St business just after noon, though firefighters appeared to have the blaze under control quickly after.

A spokesman from Fire and Emergency NZ said that they were alerted to the fire about midday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a car on fire in a shed on the premises.

Two fire trucks attended from Napier and Hastings.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A reporter at the scene said one man had been brought out to Wakefield St and was being seen by ambulance staff, though it was unclear if he was injured.

MORE TO COME

The fire as seen from Thorn Pl, Onekawa, Napier.
The fire as seen from Thorn Pl, Onekawa, Napier.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today