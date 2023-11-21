Ready to go and blissfully unaware of what’s ahead ... starters in the Flemington Mud Run. Photos / Connull Lang

The 10th annual Flemington School Mud Run held at Lake Station last weekend broke records, with 749 runners, sliders and wallowers making their way from a clean start to a very dirty finish.

An introduction to what was to come ... the first pond at the Flemington Mud Run.

It was the event’s 10th anniversary and the cash prizes in the fancy dress categories brought out the stylish and the creative in the mud runners, although it wasn’t long before they all looked alike: muddy.

A cold wet shock.

The mud run was recently awarded the Community Initiative Award at both the 2023 CHB Sports Awards and the Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards, but on Saturday the Central Ag Contracting Mud Slide was the winner, sending mud-runners on their way with varying degrees of indignity.

The mud slide takes its toll yet again.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Connull Lang went along, stood well back, and took these photos.

No one wins against the epic Flemington Mud Slide.



