Paul Hunter Centre manager Katrina Jamieson and staff member Janet Irwin are enjoying the extra space and potential of the centre’s new location.

After 25 years of hosting clients with disabilities, in March this year the Paul Hunter Centre faced having nowhere to go.

The Waipukurau centre, which had been in River Terrace for more than two decades, is a community participation and inclusion service for clients with ongoing physical, intellectual or mental health disabilities.

From what was the old Waipukurau Police Station, clients went on outings, took part in activities and created art and craft projects.

But in October last year the property went on the market.

Paul Hunter Centre manager Katrina Jamieson says “we’ve been through a few sales over the years and the owners have been happy for us to continue the lease. But this time was different and we needed to move”.

“After the changes we had to make due to Covid, being very isolated and having to work a lot from our base instead of visiting friends at Woburn, Mt Herbert or Pakeke, we were hoping for a ‘normal year’ in 2023.

“But no, first a cyclone and then having to find a new base. As much as it was upsetting for staff, we had to keep positive for everyone, especially with just six weeks to leave and nowhere to go.”

The first move was to sit down and brainstorm. Not just where to go, but a wish list of what the clients would like in the way of new premises.

There is a huge craft room with art and sewing space, a community room for morning tea and lunch, room for games and activities.

While the old Police Station had a big section - which was becoming an expense and taking a lot of maintenance - the premises were quite small inside.

“We had to put our morning session’s resources away to make space for the afternoon activities. It was hard to invite guests - not so bad if we could be outside, but if it was raining we had to cancel as there wasn’t enough room inside,” Katrina says.

So more space was firmly on the wish list along with accessibility to town - doctors and shops.

“Because some of our clients travel from out in the country, they like to base themselves at Paul Hunter when they have appointments to attend and shopping to do. They can be dropped off in the morning, go to the doctor or dentist, chill out at the centre with a cup of tea and take part in some activities, do their shopping and then be picked up in the afternoon,” Katrina says.

So when a friend of the centre suggested the old Central Print / CHB Mail building on Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau, Katrina and her staff couldn’t wait to have a look.

What they saw had great potential, Kaytina says.

“The spaces were going to work really well. It’s in town, easy to find, we can park the van right outside, there’s a bakery and a supermarket right there ... and the owners were keen to have us.”

The move itself was a huge undertaking.

“There was cleaning and preparation to do, people were cleaning the walls with mops ... we put the word out and people went out of their way to help. Families, parents, friends ... when it came to the moving, people came with horse floats and trailers. We moved a lot in the centre’s van. It was a real community effort and we can’t thank everyone enough.

The whole place is light and bright "with lots of wall space to cover with artwork and projects."

“We had a big sort-out. The Cranford Hospice Shop was really great taking things we no longer needed.

“It’s great to have that huge move behind us. The clients are loving it, we thought they’d be sad to leave River Terrace but they got here and said ‘wow, more space’.

There is a huge craft room with art and sewing space, a community room for morning tea and lunch, room for games and activities. A sports room for bowls and table tennis is a work in progress.

And there's space for everyone - no more clearing away of projects.



There’s room to host guests from Woburn and Mt Herbert rest homes and the Pakeke Centre.

And there’s room for more clients: Family members, organisations and services can refer clients aged between 16 and 64, and Katrina is keen for anyone interested to visit.

“This is the start of a new story for the Paul Hunter Centre,” says Katrina.

“We’re refreshed. It’s an opportunity to change things up and make it work for us.

“Yes we’re going miss River Terrace’s spring bulbs ... but we’re already eyeing up the gardens in the carpark.”

