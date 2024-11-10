The housing subdivision atop Roy's Hill. Photo / Bayleys

A plush 35-lot housing development on Roy’s Hill near Hastings has reached a milestone, with the first sites going up for sale on what was formerly farmland.

The Limestone Hills housing subdivision on Roy’s Hill is currently being developed, with views over Hawke’s Bay.

The first 14 “elevated lifestyle sections” are now up for sale through Bayleys as part of stages one and two of the subdivision.

A further three stages are planned for the future, which will take the number of sites to 35.

Each section comes with electricity and internet to the gate, plus a level building platform for buyers to build their dream home.