“The views from all the sections are spectacular, looking over the patchwork of vineyards right out to Te Mata Peak and Havelock North,” Bayleys real estate agent Tim Wynne-Lewis said.
“The sections sit about 130m above sea level and each one has incredible views over farmland, the sea, the river or the ranges.”
Entry to Limestone Hills is through an electric gate and up a 7m-wide, 2.5km-long sealed road off State Highway 50 to the summit of Roy’s Hill.
“Some of the upper-level sections have panoramic, 360-degree views, including glimpses of the Norfolk pines that mark the coastline along Marine Parade in Napier. It really has been finished to a very high standard.”
Vendor Gavin Yortt purchased the farmland in 1999 and the subdivided sections will range in size from 2750 to 3625 square metres.
Covenants are in place to “protect the integrity of the development”, covering the choice of colours, lighting and building types.
“The covenants are not onerous but do provide certainty to buyers about the standard of buildings able to be constructed on each section,” Wynne-Lewis said.