Developer Simon Tremain (left) alongside former Flaxmere ward councillor Henare O'Keefe (right) at the site. Photo / Supplied
Plans have been revealed for more than 500 new homes to be built as an expansion to Flaxmere.
A newly-formed development group has announced the plans to expand the fast-growing Hastings suburb even further, by developing a 36ha property at 301 Portsmouth Rd.
Maven Collective, which owns thatproperty, is behind the plans and says the section has capacity for between 500 and 800 homes.
Maven Collective includes four directors including businessmen Simon Tremain and Graham Turley, business commentator Cameron Bagrie, and horticulturalist Mark Ericksen.
The property is largely vacant and has been included in the draft Napier-Hastings Future Development Strategy which means it has been identified for future housing, marking a first step for the project.
The Portsmouth Rd site was considered and has now been included in that draft FDS.
The FDS document is an important tool for councils including to help guide decisions to approve (or decline) developments, and will replace the long-standing Heretaunga Plains Urban Development Strategy.
The draft FDS will go out for public consultation later this month and could undergo changes before being adopted.
“We have a growing region with our population projected to rise from around 160,000 to nearly 200,000 across Hastings and Napier, by 2053,” Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said, of the draft FDS.
“To manage this growth, we need to balance housing and industrial land demand with timely investment in infrastructure.
“But importantly through this process, we need to protect our valuable fertile growing soils which contribute close to $1 billion to our region’s economy.”
While Save Our Plains is comfortable with the Portsmouth Rd development, the group is unhappy with other locations included in the draft FDS, some of which they believe will infringe on fertile land.
Former Flaxmere ward councillor and Hastings Ambassador Henare O’Keefe said he supported more affordable housing for Flaxmere, proposed for Portsmouth Rd.
“This is further evidence that Paharakeke [Flaxmere] is on the rise, as a great place to call home.”