Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Flaxmere and Hastings to be joined? Mystery surrounds plan for massive development on plains land

Hamish Bidwell
By
4 mins to read
Richard Gaddum (inset) says he's uncovered a plan to join Flaxmere to Hastings by developing prime orchard land between them into housing. Graphic / Aaron Bryan

Richard Gaddum (inset) says he's uncovered a plan to join Flaxmere to Hastings by developing prime orchard land between them into housing. Graphic / Aaron Bryan

A housing development on hundreds of hectares is being planned to bridge Flaxmere and Hastings, according to a group set up to save fertile land around Hawke’s Bay.

It is unclear who is bankrolling the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today