Richard Gaddum (inset) says he's uncovered a plan to join Flaxmere to Hastings by developing prime orchard land between them into housing. Graphic / Aaron Bryan

A housing development on hundreds of hectares is being planned to bridge Flaxmere and Hastings, according to a group set up to save fertile land around Hawke’s Bay.

It is unclear who is bankrolling the development, which is in its early stages and could cover as much as 500 hectares.

DevelopmentNous, a company engaged in Hawke’s Bay town planning, surveying and urban design, has confirmed it is involved.

Principal planner Matthew Holder said plans were in “the early stages” and no details were available to share.

“We’re looking at a range of options to help meet the urgent need for additional housing in the Hawke’s Bay area, including on land between Hastings and Flaxmere.

“We will consult with councils and the community as they progress.”

Queries to Hastings District Council (HDC) and Napier City Council (NCC) indicated they had some familiarity with the project.

Save Our Plains spokesman Richard Gaddum said he understood the development would include the prime horticulture areas of York Rd, Wilson Rd, Henderson Rd, Kaiapo Rd and Stock Rd.

If that were correct, the development would effectively connect Hastings and Flaxmere.

A 450-home development on the outskirts of Flaxmere was recently granted consent, in a project related to a Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

The hapū-led development will cover a 28ha section off Stock Rd and near the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

Gaddum said he believed developer David Colville was also involved in the bigger project, along with real estate agent Carl Wezel.

Colville could not be reached for comment. Wezel said he would love to provide details but was bound by a confidentiality agreement.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the Future Development Strategy, a joint programme between Hastings and Napier councils, had reached out to developers.

“We are taking proposals for potential future growth areas where development [residential or industrial] could be required or carried out over the next 30 years,” she said.

“These are only proposals and will all be assessed, as we do with all development proposals. They will be subject to full consultation with the community and would need to be signed off by both councils.

“Underpinning this process is our steadfast commitment to protecting our fertile growing soils, which are the backbone of our economy.”

Gaddum said he questioned that commitment at times.

He pointed to seven infill or greenfield residential developments that already had HDC consent, believing they “will see us through the next 20 years”.

Those seven developments combined would accommodate about 1600 homes, he said.

“So why do we need this 500 hectares for more residential greenfield developments covering our most precious and elite fertile soils that will be destroyed forever?”

Hazlehurst’s statement came with an addendum, suggesting it might be good to get further information from Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop’s office.

Bishop’s office denied any knowledge of the latest development and eventually supplied a statement, explaining how the Fast-Track Approvals Bill enabled the Government to provide consent for specific projects.

Gaddum wrote to Bishop’s office on February 27 with questions about the alleged 500-hectare development. He has yet to receive a response.

Bishop’s office said projects could be fast-tracked either through a joint decision by the Ministers of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Transport upon application or by being listed as a project in schedule 2A of the fast-track bill.

There is also a schedule 2B, which sees projects go through a referral process before being fast-tracked.

“The bill does not currently contain any projects listed in either schedule 2A or 2B,” Bishop’s office said. “To ensure a thorough and transparent process, the Government will be establishing a Fast-Track Advisory Group of independent experts to provide advice to ministers on what projects should be included in the legislation.”

Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd, who has a background in the horticultural industry, said decisions about housing on orchard land were complex.

“I’m aware of some places in Hawke’s Bay that are keen to use the fast-track legislation to try and get projects underway, but that’s all just discussion at the moment. Nothing’s in process because the bill hasn’t been passed yet.

“There always has to be a balance between protecting our fertile soil and protecting the Heretaunga Plains, but we’re also in a housing crisis and need to build houses as well.”

