Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay wine auction: More than $300,000 raised – top-selling private wine collection reauctioned after buyer’s generous act

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Mount Albert Grammar hails cellphone ban, Waiheke Island vineyard’s $600,000 fine and the new gang patch law causing an uproar.

A collection of 37 Te Mata Estate wine bottles was bought twice at the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction after the initial purchaser generously donated the collection back to be resold.

The event on Saturday raised $335,697 in support of Cranford Hospice, beating the 2023 auction, which raised $300,000.

Lot 23, a privately donated vertical of Te Mata Estate Coleraine spanning four decades, was tipped to be one of the standouts of the day before bidding started.

Havelock North wine enthusiast Stuart Tustin donated his rare and complete collection of Te Mata Estate Coleraine spanning 40 years, from the first 1982 vintage to the 2021 vintage.

One of New Zealand’s most iconic wines, Coleraine has a history of creating a stir and setting national records in the handful of times it has appeared in the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction’s more than 30-year history.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The collection was purchased by Isaac’s Plumbing and Electrical – a long-time sponsor and generous supporter of the auction for $18,000.

Bidders at the 2024 Hawke's Bay Wine Auction contributing to the $335,697 raised in support of Cranford Hospice. Photo / Florence Charvin
Bidders at the 2024 Hawke's Bay Wine Auction contributing to the $335,697 raised in support of Cranford Hospice. Photo / Florence Charvin

In a stunning act of generosity, Isaac’s director Gavin Streeter immediately donated the lot back to be re-auctioned, and it was then bid on and purchased for a second time, this time for $16,500.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction general manager Sam Kershaw said it was an amazing moment that left the crowd “blown away”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I think it inspired the room to continue their generous bidding right to the very last lot.”

Gavin Streeter, pictured in 2022, generously donated the wine collection back to be resold after placing the winning bid. Photo / Warren Buckland
Gavin Streeter, pictured in 2022, generously donated the wine collection back to be resold after placing the winning bid. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said the challenging economic times did not deter the community from placing bids.

“We are thrilled to have raised so much money this year. It shows how incredibly cherished and valued Cranford Hospice is across our region,” said Kershaw.

More than 300 wine enthusiasts gathered at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre to celebrate the local wine industry.

The bidding competition was described as fierce right from the start, taking only seven lots to raise the first $50,000 for the specialist palliative care, grief support and care planning foundation.

Cranford Hospice, which provides palliative care services to the Hawke’s Bay community, relies heavily on donations and the annual wine auction remains its largest private annual donor.

Winemaker Julianne Borgden offering a sample of her Collaboration Wines 2024 Verdant Chardonnay.
Winemaker Julianne Borgden offering a sample of her Collaboration Wines 2024 Verdant Chardonnay.

Every cent raised goes directly to support the hospice.

Peter Cowley, chairman of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, thanked winemakers and sponsors for their continued support, acknowledging the vital role they play in making the event possible.

“A fundraising total like this reflects the quality of the wine that was donated. Every year, our local winemakers put forward their very best, including many wines blended uniquely for the auction.”

Another highlight of the day was the sale of this year’s feature artwork, The Devil is in the Details by local artist Helen Kerridge, which attracted spirited bidding and sold for $40,000 to an absentee bidder.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Her work, known for its meticulous precision and symbolism, has been featured in private and public collections throughout New Zealand.

The highest-selling wine lot, aside from the Coleraine, was a half barrique of 2024 Kakara Cabernet Sauvignon Syrah blend, donated by Paritua Wines, which sold for $15,000.

Meanwhile, the Puketatpu Shed 530 Estate Winery “Gabrielle Cellar”, which had an estimated retail value of $3500, sold for $2001.

The special collection offered five dozen muddied bottles of wine that lay underneath two metres of water and half a metre of silt after Cyclone Gabrielle.

CEO of Cranford Hospice, Andrew Lesperance, expressed deep gratitude for the generosity on display.

“The need for our services continues to increase each year, and a donation like this makes a huge difference in enabling us to continue supporting families with palliative care across Hawke’s Bay.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today