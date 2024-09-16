The collection was purchased by Isaac’s Plumbing and Electrical – a long-time sponsor and generous supporter of the auction for $18,000.

Bidders at the 2024 Hawke's Bay Wine Auction contributing to the $335,697 raised in support of Cranford Hospice. Photo / Florence Charvin

In a stunning act of generosity, Isaac’s director Gavin Streeter immediately donated the lot back to be re-auctioned, and it was then bid on and purchased for a second time, this time for $16,500.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction general manager Sam Kershaw said it was an amazing moment that left the crowd “blown away”.

“I think it inspired the room to continue their generous bidding right to the very last lot.”

Gavin Streeter, pictured in 2022, generously donated the wine collection back to be resold after placing the winning bid. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said the challenging economic times did not deter the community from placing bids.

“We are thrilled to have raised so much money this year. It shows how incredibly cherished and valued Cranford Hospice is across our region,” said Kershaw.

More than 300 wine enthusiasts gathered at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre to celebrate the local wine industry.

The bidding competition was described as fierce right from the start, taking only seven lots to raise the first $50,000 for the specialist palliative care, grief support and care planning foundation.

Cranford Hospice, which provides palliative care services to the Hawke’s Bay community, relies heavily on donations and the annual wine auction remains its largest private annual donor.

Winemaker Julianne Borgden offering a sample of her Collaboration Wines 2024 Verdant Chardonnay.

Every cent raised goes directly to support the hospice.

Peter Cowley, chairman of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, thanked winemakers and sponsors for their continued support, acknowledging the vital role they play in making the event possible.

“A fundraising total like this reflects the quality of the wine that was donated. Every year, our local winemakers put forward their very best, including many wines blended uniquely for the auction.”

Another highlight of the day was the sale of this year’s feature artwork, The Devil is in the Details by local artist Helen Kerridge, which attracted spirited bidding and sold for $40,000 to an absentee bidder.

Her work, known for its meticulous precision and symbolism, has been featured in private and public collections throughout New Zealand.

The highest-selling wine lot, aside from the Coleraine, was a half barrique of 2024 Kakara Cabernet Sauvignon Syrah blend, donated by Paritua Wines, which sold for $15,000.

Meanwhile, the Puketatpu Shed 530 Estate Winery “Gabrielle Cellar”, which had an estimated retail value of $3500, sold for $2001.

The special collection offered five dozen muddied bottles of wine that lay underneath two metres of water and half a metre of silt after Cyclone Gabrielle.

CEO of Cranford Hospice, Andrew Lesperance, expressed deep gratitude for the generosity on display.

“The need for our services continues to increase each year, and a donation like this makes a huge difference in enabling us to continue supporting families with palliative care across Hawke’s Bay.”