Renowned Hawke's Bay artist Helen Kerridge will present a piece for the 2024 Hawke's Bay Wine Auction. Photo / Florence Charvin

A perfect pairing of wine and art will combine to raise funds for Cranford Hospice in September, when a noted Hawke’s Bay artist will put one of her paintings up for sale alongside the region’s best tipples at the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction.

The long-standing charity announced on Wednesday local artist Helen Kerridge will create an exclusive piece to be auctioned alongside 39 incredible and unique wine lots donated by Hawke’s Bay’s top winemakers.

General manager Samantha Kershaw said the auction, now celebrating its 32nd edition, is starting to take shape, and the reveal of Kerridge’s involvement was the first of many big announcements.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have Helen’s involvement. She’s an immense local talent, and we think there’ll be plenty of interest in the beautiful artwork she has created,” Kershaw said.

“It’s a good feeling to finally be able to start sharing the excitement we’ve felt building for months now about some pretty special features in this year’s auction.”

Kerridge’s 40-year career includes work she’s done as an artist, photographic retoucher, illustrator and art tutor.

Her work, known for its meticulous precision and deep symbolism, has been featured in private and public collections throughout New Zealand.

Painting in both acrylics and oils, she is well-known for her photorealism works, and she also creates imaginative still-life pieces inspired by the old Dutch masters.

“It’s an honour to be included in such an iconic event. I admire the work of so many of the Hawke’s Bay artists who have featured in the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction over the years,” she said.

“I’m so glad to be supporting Cranford Hospice. To create art that can contribute to such a meaningful cause is incredibly fulfilling.”

The artwork will be unveiled at Muse Gallery on July 10. Guests will get a first glimpse before it is showcased at venues around Hawke’s Bay ahead of the auction.

Every dollar raised at the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction will be donated to Cranford Hospice, supporting their work to deliver palliative care services at no cost to patients and whānau throughout the region.

Ticket sales and lot details for the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, held on September 14, 2024, will be released on Monday, July 8.