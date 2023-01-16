Andrew Lesperance takes charge at Cranford Hospice

New Cranford Hospice chief executive Andrew Lesperance, left, with Cranford Hospice Foundation chairman Frane Rosendich. Photo / Warren Buckland

The new chief executive of Cranford Hospice is no stranger to Hawke’s Bay.

Canadian Andrew Lesperance was formally welcomed to the role on Monday, having previously held two other high-profile health care roles in this province.

Originally a registered nurse specialising in cardiology and intensive care, Lesperance has held various leadership positions since.

Notable among those were his stints as Hastings Health Centre chief executive and general manager of funding and planning at the then-Hawke’s Bay District Health Board.

Lesperance has returned to Hawke’s Bay from Te Whatu Ora - Southern, where he was an executive director. With further experience as a hospital manager for Southern Cross and general manager of the Cancer Control Network, he’s ideally qualified to take Cranford Hospice into a new era.

Cranford has provided palliative care and support to countless Hawke’s Bay families from its humble Hastings home for decades.

Work towards fundraising for and building a new multi-million dollar facility at Chesterhope continues, which the Cranford Hospice Foundation hope will be completed by the end of next year.

Lesperance succeeds Janice Byford-Jones as chief executive, following her departure in October after seven years in the job. Andrea Jopling, deputy chairwoman of the Cranford Hospice Foundation, had been acting chief executive in the interim.