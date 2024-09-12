Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction: Unique cyclone vintage on offer from ‘Gabrielle Cellar’

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Shed 530 Estate Winery has donated wine recovered from its “Gabrielle Cellar” for the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction.

A late addition to the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is boasting an intimate link to its local terroir.

Puketapu’s Shed 530 Estate Winery unearthed about five dozen bottles from its “Gabrielle Cellar”, which was once below two metres of water, “and under about half a metre of silt” after last year’s cyclone, winemaker Kel Dixon said.

The muddied bottles have a distinct old-world look - but were still drinking beautifully.

“To be honest they look pretty ugly, we didn’t bother cleaning it off, but it’s actually quite a unique wine inside, it’s still fabulous.”

The winery, like the wider Puketapu settlement, took a huge hit in last year’s cyclone, and is yet to reopen - but that will change in the coming months.

“We have builders with hands on hammers as we speak,” Dixon said.

He estimated the special collection would retail at about $3500.

The lot includes a dozen bottles each of the winery’s 2021 Mutu Chardonnay, 2020 Mutu Syrah, 2020 Mutu Merlot Cabernet, 2020 Shed530 Reserve Chardonnay and 2020 Shed530 Reserve Merlot/Malbec/Cabernet.

Esk Valley’s Linden Estate had also donated a dozen bottles of its “Survivor Wine” which was similarly affected by Gabrielle.

The auction’s organisers claim the salvaged wines tell a story of “resilience and determination... devastated but not defeated”.

Both lots were up for grabs in the silent auction.

“Anyone can bid – they don’t have to be attending.”

Ahead of Saturday’s event, the auction’s general manager Samantha Kershaw said the wines “come complete with the finest Hawke’s Bay silt”.

She urged wine lovers and collectors to snap up tickets before they sell out.

“Syndicates are the way to go. Get together a group of friends and everyone chips in to increase your chances of grabbing some of the most sought after lots.”

Saturday is the 32nd edition of the iconic fundraising auction for Cranford Hospice, and will be staged at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre, Hastings.



