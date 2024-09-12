Shed 530 Estate Winery has donated wine recovered from its “Gabrielle Cellar” for the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction.

A late addition to the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is boasting an intimate link to its local terroir.

Puketapu’s Shed 530 Estate Winery unearthed about five dozen bottles from its “Gabrielle Cellar”, which was once below two metres of water, “and under about half a metre of silt” after last year’s cyclone, winemaker Kel Dixon said.

The muddied bottles have a distinct old-world look - but were still drinking beautifully.

“To be honest they look pretty ugly, we didn’t bother cleaning it off, but it’s actually quite a unique wine inside, it’s still fabulous.”

The winery, like the wider Puketapu settlement, took a huge hit in last year’s cyclone, and is yet to reopen - but that will change in the coming months.