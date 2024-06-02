Voyager 2023 media awards
Hawke’s Bay charities facing increased demand from pensioners as winter arrives

Mitchell Hageman
By
6 mins to read
Elderly people are struggling with the cost of living.

Two of Hawke’s Bay’s most relied-upon charitable organisations have seen a significant increase in service demand from those aged over 65, with events like Cyclone Gabrielle and Covid-19 only heightening the need.

