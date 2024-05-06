Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Napier night closures on SH51

A detour will be in place for next week’s SH51 southbound lane closure. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay road users are advised to factor in one-lane overnight closure on State Highway 51 when travelling this week.

From Monday, May 6, crews will complete resurfacing work at the intersection of SH51 and Waitangi Rd as part of a scheduled maintenance programme.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said while this was not part of the current safety improvements, completing the work at the same time has minimised the potential for delays at a later date.

The southbound lane of SH51 between Awatoto Rd and Farndon Rd will be closed nightly between 8pm and 5am, starting on Monday, May 6 and ending at 5am on Saturday, May 11.

During these overnight closures, access will remain open for residents and businesses in the area.

Closures near Awatoto will begin on Monday, May 6. Photo / NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised people to add 20 minutes to their journey or avoid the area during this time. A sign posted detour will be available.

Dates are subject to variables such as weather and may change at short notice.

House fire in Waipukurau reported by passer-by

Firefighters were called to an electrical fire in the ceiling of a Waipukurau home on Sunday after a passer-by noticed smoke.

Crews from Waipukurau Fire Station were called to the home on Pōrangahau Rd around 2.20pm and responded with three fire trucks before calling in an extra support vehicle from Hastings.

Waipukurau chief fire officer Steve Walker said the cause was believed to be an electrical fault in the ceiling.

“We had it under control within about 40 minutes, and an hour and a half later it was extinguished, but we waited around checking for hot spots.”

He said no one was home when the fire broke out they left the property just after 5pm.

“It’s one of those rare types of fires so it’s nothing owners could have prevented, it is just one that you can’t put any safety messaging around - it’s one of those things that happen in older dwellings.”

Shaz Cameron saw the fire when walking home with her partner around 2.30pm after work.

“There were lots of people at the property sitting in the front yard just watching it burn.”

She said her heart broke for the property owners and there was a strong smell of smoke.

“As we got closer we saw the fire trucks and people on the street. There were three fire engines trying to put the blaze out.”

Walker said the fire was caught early on, and there is no major damage to the structure of the building apart from in the roof cavity.

Illuminati Night Ride to be a ‘party on wheels’ through Hastings

Bikes are set to light the night in Hastings’ city centre next weekend with a prize for the most eye-catching rider.

Organiser Neill Gordon, of Bike Hawke’s Bay, said the Illuminati Night Ride on Saturday, May 11, would be “A whanau-friendly party on wheels”.

“It’s all about promoting safe cycling and having fun,” Gordon said.

Anyone with a bike can take part and someone will win a $200 cash prize for the best decorated one.

Organiser Neill Gordon, of Bike Hawke's Bay, said the Illuminati Night Ride on Saturday, May 11, would be “A whanau-friendly party on wheels”. Photo / Supplied

Riders will gather in The Atrium next to Brave Brewing from 5pm and set off at 6pm on a short route that will take in the Clocktower fountain and Civic Square.

Between 20 and 50 riders are expected, including four towing light sculptures made by Hawke’s Bay creatives.

The event is free and people can register interest by emailing nightridehb@gmail.com.

Dead worker named

Police have named the man who died in a workplace incident in Ongaonga, Hawke’s Bay on Monday, April 29.

He was 62-year-old Michael Gabor Horvath, from Ongaonga.

Police were called to an incident on a private property on State Highway 50, near Blackburn Rd, at 11.09am.

WorkSafe has been notified. “Our thoughts go out to his family and friends in this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.

Onekawa School burgled

Napier police are investigating a burglary at Onekawa School.

Two brand new charcoal-black shade sails covering a sand pit and outdoor stage were taken from the school grounds sometime between the start of the school holidays on April 13 and midday on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Vining said police were appealing to the public to help recover the shade sails and urged everyone to be vigilant on social media.

Police asked anyone with information that could help locate the sails or identify those responsible to come forward and speak with police. Information can be given over the phone or online via 105, referencing file number 240430/1240.

Sustainable Hawke’s Bay seeking Youth Committee applicants

Sustainable Hawke’s Bay is forming a Youth Committee for young people who are keen advocates and want to take action to make a difference

Zoe Solomon, Sustainable Hawke’s Bay youth board member, said they are looking for people between the ages of 12-24 and passionate about sustainability, biodiversity and resilience.

“Are you part of the generation who will be charged with safeguarding our environment in years to come, politically, practically, and passionately? Join the Sustainable Hawke’s Bay Youth Committee and make a real difference today for our region tomorrow,” Solomon said in a statement.

Interested people should contact Dana Hartley by email at dana@sustainablehb.org.nz for an application form.