The scene of a head-on crash in Waipawa on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

A car involved in a serious head-on crash in a Central Hawke’s Bay town was clocked by a police officer travelling at 130km/h as it entered the outskirts of the town.

Two people who were critically injured in the crash on High St (SH2) near the intersection with Collins St about 1pm on Saturday remained in Wellington Hospital in a critical condition on Sunday.

A third person transported to Wellington Hospital with minor injuries has been treated and discharged.

There was also a dog in the vehicle which had minor injuries and was taken to a local vet in CHB to be checked and was then discharged to its owners.

A fourth person remains in Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said the crash involved a fire. St John Ambulance was notified of the crash and sent two helicopters, three ambulances, one rapid response unit and a manager.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore said an investigation was ongoing into the crash involving two vehicles.

“While it’s too early to comment on the details of the crash, it is thought that excessive speed was a factor.

“A police patrol on the outskirts of Waipawa recorded one of the vehicles involved travelling into Waipawa at 130 km per hour. The police patrol turned to follow and soon after, encountered the scene of the head-on crash.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the crash and charges were being considered, Sycamore said.

The road was closed while emergency services responded, and it re-opened at around 6.20pm.

Sycamore said they were providing support to those affected and our investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.

“Incidents like this are harrowing for all involved, including the victims, their families, members of the public who witnessed the crash, and first responders.”