Rugby: Rookie Magpie gets Under 20s NZ call up

Hawke’s Bay’s association with national Under 20 rugby teams in international tournaments continues with the selection of first five-eighths Will Cole in a 31-man squad for a four-nations competition in South Africa next month.

The squad was named by New Zealand Rugby on Monday for the tournament with South Africa, Australia and Argentina, after which a squad will be named for the 12-team World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy on June 29-July 19.

Cole grew up in Wairarapa and played in the Rathkeale College first XV in 2023 before heading north for premier club rugby and scoring over 100 points in his debut season with Havelock North last year.

He was one of several new Magpies in a Ranfurly Shield defence against King Country last year, and played for Super Rugby franchise the Hurricanes in the nation under-20 tournament in Taupō last month.