“The new vehicle has new car technology, so stability control, AVS breaks and telemetry so we can track the vehicle,” airside safety and security manager and chief fire officer Damian Corbett said.

Hawke's Bay Airport director Jon Nichols (left) with Damian Corbett, Mayor Kirsten Wise and ZM's Vaughn Smith unveiling fire truck Judy Drench, a homage to actress Dame Judi Dench (inset). Photo / Mitchell Hageman

The competition to find the name saw 1500 name submissions and more than 6700 votes on the final five, including more than 800 from offshore. Judy Drench was a clear fan favourite and took out more than 62% of the votes.

Chairwoman of Hawke’s Bay Airport Wendie Harvey said the organisation was “blown away” by the feedback and public interest in the new truck.

“This competition has been great fun; the Hawke’s Bay public has really gotten on board, submitting names and then voting on the final five. We’ve also attracted votes from 40 countries offshore, which is unexpected, but really exciting,” she said.

“And just like the grand dame who inspired the winning name, we are looking forward to our Judy Drench having a long and stellar career with Hawke’s Bay Airport.”

Airport business development manager Judi Godbold said the process of getting the truck took about two years in total from initial decision right through a procurement phase of about 18 months before it was delivered in July.

“You don’t buy a fire truck every day, and it’s going to be here for 25 plus years, so we thought why not take the opportunity to maximise its arrival by creating a naming competition.”

Despite not being able to leave parliament for the name reveal, judging panellist Napier MP Katie Nimon said it was a great project to get involved in.

She gave credit to competition winner Maretta Seumanutafa, who submitted the iconic name and was awarded a $500 travel voucher.

“Sometimes my job can get a bit serious, so being involved in the naming of Hawke’s Bay Airport’s new fire truck has been a really fun twist,” Nimon said.

“I’m stoked to see my pick, Judy Drench, get the backing of so many voters - even Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley from ZM. I have no doubt Judy Drench will serve Hawke’s Bay Airport well, operated by [Corbett] and his Fire Crew.”

Nimon said she can’t wait to meet Seumanutafa and the new grand dame of Hawke’s Bay Airport, maybe even wearing the T-shirts that the ZM morning crew got made.

Hawke’s Bay Today reached out to Dame Judi Dench to see what she thought of the namesake, but she’s yet to get in touch.

Maretta Seumanutafa (left), who suggested the name Judy Drench, with Damian Corbett at Hawke's Bay Airport.

