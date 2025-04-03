Meeanee Speedway: Quiet achiever eyes top-two finish

The 30-year-old maintenance engineer with Waste Management hopes to improve on that placing when the latest edition of the Warner Engineering-sponsored Autumn Nationals is staged at Meeanee on Saturday night.

Last year Milne finished behind winner, Wellingtonian Dale Robertson, who isn’t in this weekend’s 34-strong field, and clubmate Brett Loveridge. Many spectators were surprised none of the Hawke’s Bay drivers attempted to take Robertson out so Loveridge or Milne could have a crack at the title which was accompanied by $1600.

“It was pretty tough. I was thinking ‘where is the support?’ as I completed the final few laps. But to be fair there wasn’t enough grip on the track for anyone to have a decent hit on Dale,” Milne recalled.

“Hopefully a local takes it out this weekend.”

He ranked Canterbury-contracted Jayden Ward as the hot favourite closely followed by Hawke’s Bay’s Quinn Ryan and Gisborne-contracted Regan Penn.

After the East Coast Championship at Meeanee over Easter, Milne is looking forward to completing an off-season rebuild with his car.

“The whole car needs a birthday,” Milne added.

He will be one of 17 host track drivers in the event.

A 17-car East Coast Production Saloon Championship will be the other feature event. Regular winner Brent Hackett from Whanganui is back again.

Hawke’s Bay streetstock driver Brent Redington, who will race a Wellington-contracted Production Saloon, and his Gisborne-contracted brother Gregg Redington are both capable of podium finishes.

Stockcars and ministocks will provide the support class action.