Aspiring amateur astronomers rejoice – a course to teach the finer points of stargazing is coming to Hawke’s Bay.

Billed as a Matariki course for people who want to be inspired by the night sky, it’s run by the Aotearoa Astrotourism Academy (AAA), a non-profit organisation founded by John Hearnshaw, emeritus professor of astronomy at Canterbury University, and Nalayini Davies, former president of the Royal Astronomical Society of New Zealand.

Astrotourism refers to space-related experiences you can do on Earth by travelling to places with low levels of light pollution, so the night sky is at its best.

AAA says its motivation is to share knowledge and passion with a wider audience, so others may develop a deeper appreciation of the night sky, inspiring them to help conserve New Zealand’s dark skies for generations to come.