Hawke’s Bay Airport invites community to name its new $1.6 million fire truck

Question time

Hawke’s Bay Airport is asking for the community’s help to name its new Rosenbauer Panther fire truck.

The truck will be put into service next month. It has a 700hp engine, can carry 7400l of water, and its two monitors can spray water up to 90m.

The $1.6 million fire truck comes from Austria, and is the result of a two-year procurement process, Airport chairwoman Wendie Harvey said.

“After running a domestic and international tender process with two other airports to maximise our buying power, we are very pleased to have taken delivery of our new fire truck.”

Hawke’s Bay Airport is seeking a memorable and inspirational name for its new fire truck.
Hawke’s Bay Airport is the North Island’s third busiest and plays a key role in connecting the region’s people and produce with national and international markets.

Harvey said Rosenbauer is a specialist provider of airport firefighting vehicles, and the new Panther would become the primary firefighting appliance.

Hawke’s Bay Airport currently has two fire trucks, one of which is due for replacement, necessitating the purchase of the Rosenbauer Panther.

Rosenbauer said the Panther concept stands for optimal system integration of chassis, bodywork and firefighting equipment.

Hawke’s Bay Airport operations manager Deb Suisted said the new truck uses the latest new car technology and is easier to operate than the current trucks.

“It is also a vehicle used by other airports in New Zealand and Australia, so parts are readily available.”

She said the fire team would undergo training over the coming weeks and the airport planned to sell its retired fire truck to a smaller airport.

“We’re looking for an inspirational and memorable name that will stand the test of time, as we expect to own the Panther for a very long time.”

Details of how to submit a name and vote on the shortlisted names will be on the airport’s website.

The winner would receive a $500 travel prize and spot prizes will be available throughout the competition.



