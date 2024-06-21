Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Mana Ahuriri expresses interest to buy 50% of Hawke’s Bay Airport

By
4 mins to read
A staff member at work by the passenger terminal at Hawke's Bay Airport. Photo / Warren Buckland

A staff member at work by the passenger terminal at Hawke's Bay Airport. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay Airport could have a new joint-owner in future after Mana Ahuriri Trust expressed interest in buying the Crown’s 50% stake in the airport - an option available to the trust under

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today