“Nick comes to Hawke’s Bay with a proven track record of leadership within infrastructure organisations including aviation, shipping, and logistics,” Nichols said.

“We are looking forward to having Nick on board and taking our airport into the future.”

Nichols said staff at the airport had worked exceptionally well despite not having a CE for most of the year.

“In appointing Nick, I’d also like to acknowledge the dedication of our airport team who stepped up significantly and showed exceptional commitment during the period of time without a chief executive.”

Nick Flack has been named as the new Hawke's Bay Airport CEO. Photo / Supplied

Most recently, Nichols has been general manager of planning, assets and safety at Christchurch Airport.

Prior to that he held management positions at Lyttleton Port and Centre Port.

“Nick’s experience over the last 11 years in aviation coupled with a deep understanding of the importance of regional infrastructure assets will complement the skilled and talented team we’ve built at the airport,” Nichols said.

Flack said he was excited to take the next step in his career.

“My new role offers a fantastic opportunity to contribute to regional prosperity and the future success of the airport.

“There is plenty to get my teeth into, and I am really looking forward to being in Hawke’s Bay, settling my young family into their new home, and leading the airport team.”

Former CEO Stratford was paid remuneration of $255,000 as chief executive of the airport for the financial year ended June 30, 2023, his last full year in charge, according to the airport’s annual report.