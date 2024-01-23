Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Airport CEO resigns

Recruitment for a new chief executive will commence immediately at Hawke's Bay Airport. Photo / Paul Taylor

Rob Stratford, Chief Executive of Hawke’s Bay Airport Ltd, has resigned.

Wendie Harvey, Chair of the Board said Stratford had “requested to be released early to pursue another opportunity and we have agreed to this”.

“We thank Rob for his contribution over two extraordinary years and wish him well for his future endeavours.”

Stratford will depart the business at the end of this month and recruitment for a new Chief Executive will commence immediately.

Continued health support for cyclone affected

Almost a million dollars of funding has been allocated by Te Whatu Ora and the Regional Public Service Commission to support the health and wellbeing of Hawke’s Bay communities recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The partnership between the two organisations has resulted in 75 groups awarded Community Wellbeing and Hauora grants following a call for grant applications late last year.

The funding was earmarked for community health and wellbeing initiatives with successful applicants applying for funds towards activities such as local community events, cultural and spiritual wellness retreats, wellness resources and facilitating weekly meals to impacted communities.

Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay Psychologist Frances Oliver says for many living in the region, their hauora was deeply shaken.

“It was a traumatic event that continues to impact people, and these opportunities to focus on wellbeing will make life a little brighter, and a little easier,” Dr Oliver says.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Public Service Commissioner Karen Bartlett says the grants committee, made up of members from Te Whatu Ora, Te Aka Whai Ora, Department of Internal Affairs and Regional Recovery Agency, had a tough job of assessing who would receive money from the fund.

“From the outset when Te Whatu Ora pledged funding for Community Wellbeing and Hauora Grants, our team’s commitment was to ensure a smooth process so that applying for support wasn’t onerous, and applicants were not waiting weeks to be advised of the outcome.”

“There was an overwhelming number of applications, showing how great the need is. It was heart-warming to read the innovative ways groups and communities are wanting to come together, to stay connected and support each other as they recover.

“It was equally pleasing to learn that funding has been spread far and wide across the rohe with applications received from all impacted areas,” Bartlett says.

Work on Mahia false killer whale and dolphin stranding continues

Department of Conservation staff, mana whenua, and iwi are continuing to work at the site of a mass stranding involving 44 false killer whales and one bottlenose dolphin, which resulted in a number of natural deaths and euthanizations.

Project Jonah confirmed that experts from False killer whales NZ travelled to Mahia and verified that the animals in the pod were visitors and not part of the studied false killer whale population here in New Zealand.

DoC staff and mana whenua were also undertaking measurements and collecting samples alongside members of the scientific community to help build an understanding of the whale and dolphin populations in New Zealand waters.

Iwi are currently planning the next stage for the deceased animals.

The last known stranding of false killer whales was on Waimairi Beach, Canterbury in 2016.