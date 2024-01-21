A pod of whales have been beached in Mahia, Taylor’s Bay, Hawkes Bay. Video / Wairoa Inc

A desperate attempt to save a large pod of stranded “whales” from a Hawke’s Bay beach is underway.

Well over 30 animals, thought to be whales, became stranded at Taylor’s Bay close to Mahia township early on Sunday afternoon.

A large number of locals were quickly down at the beach trying to rescue the animals.

Resident Natalia Gower said high tide had arrived about 3pm which appeared to be helping.

People wade into the water at Taylor's Bay in Mahia. Photo / Tiria Tomoana

“There are heaps of people and they have got an IRB boat and they are trying to herd the whales, or dolphins, out,” she said.

“The boat is behind them and trying to get them out, like a herd of sheep.”

Gower has lived in the area for 18 years and said she had never seen a stranding like it.

“We have had a few whales on the beach but not like all of these.”

A boat trying to direct the whales back out to sea in Mahia after they became stranded. Photo / Breanna Gower

She said they were bunched together and looked to be in two pods. “I can only see the fins.”

Pictures taken shortly after 3pm appeared to show them slightly further out to sea than earlier in the afternoon, as the rescue continued.

The Department of Conservation has been contacted for comment.

MORE TO COME