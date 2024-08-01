The fervour on Wednesday was strong even before kick-off, with a crowd of over 2000 pupils and ex-pupils on the sidelines as the Napier first and second XVs, and a small kapa haka roopu of about 80 schoolmates, faced the Palmerston North in the pre-match haka.
Leading 21-7 at halftime and widening the margin by another five points soon afterwards, the visitors outscored Napier six tries to five.
Napier fought back from the 19-point deficit, responding with four converted tries in 10 minutes, during which the visitors had two players yellow-carded, and led 35-26 with a quarter-hour to go, but PNBHS regained the lead with two more tries to lead 38-35 into injury time.
It was then that Napier charged down the PNBHS clearing kick from the kick-off, went onto attack and were awarded a penalty goal just to the right of the posts. Jury Senitu kicked the match-saving goal on fulltime, when Palmerston North needed to have won to take the prize west of the ranges for the first time since 2020.
For both sides it was the end of this year’s boys’ schools Super 8 competition, set to be fought out between defending champions and near perennial winners Hamilton BHS and Tauranga Boys’ College, this year’s only unbeaten side.
Hamilton take on Hastings BHS in Hamilton on Saturday in the last weekend of play before the final.
In the Central North Island schools competition, Lindisfarne College beat Rathkeale College 34-8 at Rathkeale on Tuesday, and, in fourth place but having finished their nine games, await other Saturday results before knowing if they will reach the semifinals.
Result of the Super 8 game at Napier Boys’ High School: Napier Boys’ High School 38 (Fasitau Lapa, Harvey O’Rourke, Damian Annandale, Ben Campbell, Jaziah Symons tries; Joe Jury Senitu penalty goal; Luke Thomas 5 conversions) Palmerston North 38 (Tevita Fakahau, Bradley Tocker, Viliami Rongokea-Tupou, Alex Palazzo, Cazna Sale, Nehemiah Su’a tries; Bailey Ngatai-Cribb 4 conversions).
Results of other events in the school exchange:
Rugby: Second XV – Napier 8 Palmerston North 7; Third XV - Napier 42 Palmerston North 10; Houses - Palmerston North 17 Scinde House 12; U15 - Napier 36 Palmerston North 32; U14 - Palmerston North 21 Napier 20.
Football: First XI - Napier 1 Palmerston North 0; Second XI - Palmerston North 2 Napier 1; Jnr - Palmerston North 2 Napier 0.
Hockey: First XI - Palmerston North 3 Napier 1; Second XI - Palmerston North 5 Napier 0; Colts - Palmerston North 10 Napier 0.
Basketball: Snr A - Napier 88 Palmerston North 56, Snr B - Palmerston North 99 Napier 52; Jnr - Napier Junior 105 Palmerston North 40.
Golf: Napier beat Palmerston North 10.5/1.5.
Badminton: Palmerston North 6 Napier 1.
Water polo: Palmerston North 9 Napier 8.
Canoe polo: Palmerston North 4 Napier 3.
Clay target shooting: Palmerston North beat Napier.
Debating: Palmerston North won both the Senior and Junior debates.
