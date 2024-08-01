One of New Zealand’s biggest high school sports exchanges had a fitting climax in Napier on Wednesday when two first XVs drew 38-all in the annual rugby match that started it all 120 years ago.

Palmerston North Boys’ High School, which has a roll of over 1700, sent 273 students and 36 staff in a fleet of six buses and four vans, a total of 22 teams for the big day out against Napier Boys’ High School, which has a roll of over 1300.

There were six rugby games, three each of football, basketball and hockey, plus badminton, golf, clay target shooting, water polo, canoe polo, and junior and senior debating. The action was spread across Napier BHS, Maraenui golf course, Park Island and the Mitre 10 Sports Park’s canoe polo facility.

But all eyes were on the first XVs’ match for the Polson Banner, which was first presented in 1907 and its history backdated to the first match in 1904. The game had one of its most dramatic finishes when Napier bench-player Joe Jury Senitu kicked a last-second penalty goal for Napier to snatch a draw and retain the bragging rights, the second draw in a row after a 12-12 result in Palmerston North last year.

While having not held the banner since 2020, and being beaten during the 2022 Napier school’s 150th anniversary weekend, Palmerston North did beat Napier in a second match last year, in a Hurricanes region semifinal in the national schools championship.