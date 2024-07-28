Hawke’s Bay’s hopes of having a side in the Super 8 school First XV rugby final disappeared on Saturday when Tauranga Boys’ College and Hamilton Boys’ High School guaranteed top-two finishes with a game to play.

Hastings Boys’ High School travelled to Tauranga with big hopes of winning against the unbeaten home side, but after coming back from 12-3 down to lead 20-19 at halftime, they were beaten 41-30.

With Hamilton beating Gisborne Boys’ High School 64-5 in Hamilton, Napier Boys’ High School’s 44-36 win over New Plymouth Boys’ High School in New Plymouth became irrelevant to their chances of any payback from the school’s loss to Hamilton in last year’s final.

Tries for Hastings were scored by fullback Walter Kava, wing John Lameko, flanker Reed Paewai and prop Elijah Vui, while first five-eighths Tana Faumuina kicked two penalties and two conversions.

Napier, beaten by Hamilton in last year’s Super 8 final, scored five tries in the first half of their game on Saturday to lead New Plymouth 29-14 at the break, the points ultimately coming from tries to B. Campbell, props Damian Annandale and Fasitau Lapa, wing Ruben du Plessis, halfback Zach Forster and substitute wing Angus Lovatt, with second five-eighths Luke Thomas adding a penalty goal and three conversions.