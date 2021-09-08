Adult Selections in Hastings was one of 16 businesses alleged to have flouted lockdown restrictions in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Sixteen Hawke's Bay businesses have been reported to WorkSafe for alleged breaches of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

WorkSafe confirmed one of the reported breaches was of the questionably "essential" Hastings sex toy store, Adult Selections, which had its doors open for a time during level 4.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said they had taken no action against the store, but had referred the report to the police.

Police declined to comment on whether they had taken enforcement action.

Since the initiation of the level 4 lockdown on August 18, there have been about 600 reports of Covid-19 breaches regarding businesses nationwide.