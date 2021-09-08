Businesses bustling as Level 2 kicks in

Waipukurau is busy again under Level2 Lockdown conditions.

While level 2 lockdown means big changes to people who have been confined to their homes during level 4, for some essential workers the changes are more subtle.

"It's essentially the same for us," says Gerard Kennedy, owner of New World Waipukurau.

"Level 2 this time round is more restricted than last time. Masks are still essential, 2m social distancing is still there, our customers won't see much changing."

Behind the scenes, however, there is a exhausted team who have been putting in shorter but more intense shifts, often in unfamiliar roles.

"Two teams actually," says Gerard. "And their attitude has been amazing — they had a job to do and they just got on and got it done.

"Before level 4 lockdown was announced, as soon as we knew there was an active case of Covid-19 in the country, we all masked up. Then we split into two complete teams, working separate shifts. The teams haven't seen each other in three weeks. We had to move people across departments so all roles were covered, they have been wonderfully flexible. The deli crew have been doing lunches and dinners for the teams. They are all tired but they are a tough bunch, really resilient."

Gerard says in order to keep his staff and the public safe, he has offered an incentive of a $100 voucher for each team member who gets vaccinated.

"It's about looking after each other. We are on track to have 97 per cent of our staff vaccinated. We're enormously pleased with that and if we do have another lockdown situation this will make it a lot easier for everyone."

Gerard and Tina say they are so pleased and thankful for the way their staff have stepped up and performed during this second lockdown that they are planning a celebratory event in October.

"We will close early, hold a function for everyone and then open late the next day. I have booked a venue, a motivational speaker and a band."

Gerard says for the most part customers have been very respectful of staff during the lockdown period, and they have appreciated the public's positive feedback and support.

Countdown Waipukurau customer services manager Leanne McAulay says under level 2 there will still be security and a greeter at the door, and limited numbers inside the supermarket.

"Masks and scanning in will of course be compulsory and we will have limited checkouts open, but most things will be back to normal. It has been a stressful time but the staff have coped well and our customers have been fantastic ... very understanding."

Unichem Waipukurau Pharmacy also had two separate teams working during level 4 and level 3, which owner Charles Nairn says was hard work, but allowed for a shorter working

day which helped keep morale up. As did the home baking, he says, and the free coffee he shouted staff once we were under level 3.

"We are still running as two teams until the end of the week and customers must scan in and wear masks. Most people have been respectful about this, but one or two have tried to make a point by not complying."

Under level 2 Tuki Tuki Medical Centre is still unable to take walk-in patients and is asking people to phone the clinic and a doctor or nurse will ring back for a phone consultation. Patients who then need to attend the clinic will be asked to stay in cars until seen.