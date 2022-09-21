Who will be mayor of this beautiful part of the country? Photo / NZME

Decided who you're voting for yet? The HC Post has profiled all seven mayoral candidates for Thames-Coromandel District Council, and also asked each to answer a set of questions about their campaign and beliefs. Links below, in alphabetical order:

Eric Carter. Photo / Supplied

Eric Carter

Q&A

Eric Carter says he is not going to promise to waste time and money reinventing the wheel, but will check the pressure and rebalance it where needed. Story here

John Freer. Photo / Talia Parker

John Freer

Q&A

John Freer says he would focus on greater engagement with communities and community boards, and having a "more open and consultative council". Story here

Steve Hart. Photo / Supplied

Steve Hart

Q&A

Steve Hart says he's a team player and good at bringing people together. Story here

Ron Julian. Photo / Supplied

Ron Julian

Q&A

Ron Julian describes himself as a "right-wing greenie", with a balanced pro-environment psyche supporting a culture of responsibility, recycling and sustainability. Story here

Peter Pinkham. Photo / Supplied

Peter Pinkham

Q&A

Peter Pinkham says he would like to contribute to the community in a positive way.

Story here

Len Salt. Photo / Supplied

Len Salt

Q&A

Len Salt says he would make major changes in the way that things are done. Story here

Cherie Staples. Photo / Supplied

Cherie Staples

Q&A

Cherie Staples says it's time to come out and take a more proactive approach. Story here