Mayoral candidate Ron Julian. Photo / Supplied

The HC Post sent each Thames-Coromandel mayoral candidate the same set of questions ahead of the local body elections. These are candidate Ron Julian's answers:



What do you see as the most pressing issues for the Thames-Coromandel district in the next three years?



Like the rest of the country, we share issues around consent delays, housing, roads, water, sewerage, rubbish, environment, sea level, weather events, law and order, economy, and post-Covid rebuild. No silver bullet, my council will work in synergy with stakeholders, businesses and communities towards solutions accomplishable within the council's range.

Reducing waste volumes to landfill will be a priority, starting at community level with clear simple goals and programmes.

Low housing stock and affordability of accommodation: I believe in alternative solutions, one of which may be moving away from the quarter-acre mindset towards more-affordable tiny-house genre and shared land use.

What is your stance on the Government's Three Waters reforms?

A national benchmarking and funding approach is probably the most logical methodology, but I do not buy into the management governance model being literally forced upon us and do not agree with the political agenda that appears to be implicit in this legislation. The fact that opposition parties have pledged to repeal the legislation should they become the government sends a clear message.

Do you think rates are affordable and what cuts, if any, would you make to minimise rate rises?

It is not correct to say that if the council wants more money it just charges more rates. There is a very robust prescriptive audited process around the setting of rates that councils must follow. However, we can do more work to ensure we get best value for our rating dollar and we can make better value judgments where money is spent, and we can empower our communities to do more for themselves. Spending must be in balance with value returned.

Please state your views on the following in one sentence per topic:

The development of a boardwalk on the beachfront in Whangamatā?

Depends on what section, route and land - support the existing boardwalks, will be guided by community board recommendations and funding priorities

Tsunami sirens operated by the council?

In favour of tsunami sirens and other forms of early event warning, whomever is operating them.



Additional rates on separately habitable units?

Application of SUIP rates can be too easily manipulated by interpretation as they have been by TCDC; stronger boundaries and controls are required.

Council meetings broadcast online during meeting times?

Social media inevitably leads us down this path, which I support in principle.

Do you have, or have you had in the past three years, any affiliations with any political party or organisation and if so please state them?

No

Have you been involved in any opposition to Covid-19 health measures including vaccinations, mask usage and mandates? Were you vaccinated?

No, and am vaccinated; the Covid vaccine has been one of the best vaccines ever created in amazingly quick time, and rate it up there with other vaccines such as diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, hepatitis A & B, influenza and the many others.

In one short sentence, why should Thames-Coromandel locals vote for you?

TCDC deserves smart strategic leadership, a people's mayor with business experience, practical know-how and commonsense decision-making competence.