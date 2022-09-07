Eric Carter says he has a passion for people. Photo / Supplied

Eric Carter says he has a passion for people. Photo / Supplied

Eric Carter says he's excited to be putting himself forward for the mayoralty of the Thames-Coromandel district.

Eric says 11 years ago, his family moved from Te Awamutu to Te Mata where they started their fishing charter business, Snapper Express.

"I am 61 years old with a career primarily in sales, marketing and logistics, specialising in the agricultural sector.

"I have a passion for people, enjoy communicating with a diverse range of people and seeing communities grow."

His wife, Lisa, recently qualified as an emergency medical technician and works around the Thames-Coromandel for St John.

Their daughters, Georgia and Kelly, have also made the Coromandel their home.

Eric says what he loves about the district is the people and how its vibe is fresh and relaxing - "It's just lovely to be here".

Since arriving in Te Mata, Eric has been a member of the Waikawau Boat Ramp Society and is now president; a role he has held for four years.

"In this role I have helped make Waikawau one of the safest and busiest ramps in New Zealand, through a strong collaboration with iwi and our local and regional councils to achieve more-harmonious outcomes for everyone."

He says he has just finished an 18-month term as a panellist on the Shoreline Management Project Team for the Thames area.

He also had input into the Kopu marine precinct redevelopment on behalf of the recreational fishers of the Thames-Coromandel district.

"If I am elected mayor, I am not going to promise to waste time and money reinventing the wheel, but will check the pressure and rebalance it where needed.

"From the information provided to candidates prior to the election campaign, the current council has, in general, done an excellent job of managing the Thames-Coromandel district under what can only be deemed extraordinary circumstances over the last two to three years."

Eric sees there being many facets to the role of mayor, among them leading, guiding and supporting the councillors to achieve the goals set; drawing on the strengths of those in the team; and collaborating closely with the council chief executive and team to ensure alignment.

Also, creating harmonious and long-term relationships with the council whānau, its partners and its stakeholders; being open and collaborative with the communities council serves, and ensuring the Thames-Coromandel district stays the best there is in New Zealand.

"The long-term goals are very achievable, and it would be my focus to guide the completion of current community projects and to set strong and enduring further long-term goals for our district.

"I do not see the mayoralty as being a reward for work well done, but a challenge to lead a group of people to be proactive to do the best they can for our communities.

"If elected, I will serve the role unencumbered of any political, social or cultural bias."