Delwyn Anderson says customers have been very generous. Photo / Alison Smith

Delwyn Anderson deals in diamonds but her Waihi jewellery store has lately become the source of a more valuable resource that some in her community aren't able to afford – toilet paper.

Delwyn posted on her Diamonds on Seddon Facebook page that essential toiletries were needed in her community after a friend witnessed first-hand the poverty in Waihi.

"A friend had visited to deliver meals to people in need and was confronted by a man who'd not had enough money for toiletries. Another was sleeping in sheets that hadn't been changed for two years.

"There are people out there that can't physically look after themselves, so my friend and I decided to do what was initially going to be a toilet paper drive."

The need soon became clear.

Residents are stealing toilet paper from public toilets, women and girls cannot afford sanitary items and were being denied them, and elderly people had been found at home in filth, she says.

Delwyn Anderson, second left, with Sandra Fisher, who cooks meals for people, and Emily Kay and her 8-year-old son Tamahou, who deliver food, meals and hygiene packs. Photo / Alison Smith

When Delwyn used her business's following on Facebook to see if anyone else wished to donate hygiene essentials that need constant replacement - from toothbrushes to sanitary items - the response took minutes.

"People in Waihi are amazing," says Delwyn. "We are also lucky that our customers are really generous.

"Within two minutes a lady gave me $100 and there was another behind her that came into the store with $100, 20 minutes later. We didn't even ask for cash, but people gave $1360 as well as items. One man had received the Government's Cost of Living Payment and donated it forward saying he didn't need it."

The pair delivered 42 shopping bags full of hygiene essentials on their first day of deliveries.

Delwyn and the friend who alerted her filled the first shopping trolley themselves and used local connections to get these items to those most in need.

She says she doesn't know if it's pride, a notion among some needy folk that things aren't as bad compared to others, or some other reason why people don't reach out to existing organisations like the Salvation Army or government agencies.

Delwyn says she doesn't need to know why.

"The important thing is it gets to them."

They are taking donations of toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, shampoo, feminine sanitary items, razors, laundry powder and household cleaning products.

Delwyn believed a story in the HC Post would help people identify those who needed basic essential hygiene supplies, so they could be helped.

"We heard people were getting toilet paper from public toilets and that, sadly, there was a decent number of women and girls whose husbands and fathers are withholding sanitary products from them.

"I know of people trying to sneakily get these items to them.

"It's just trying to get to these people that aren't asking for help. They don't go to the community cupboard, they don't ask. We say if you know of someone who needs it, just come [at Diamonds on Seddon] and drop it off to them discretely.

"It's not what you'd expect to find in a jewellers. But we say no questions asked. We really want to reach those that need it, and maybe someone that knows them or knows of them will come and get it for them."

For more info visit Delywn at Diamonds on Seddon or contact via the shop on (07) 863 7127 or Diamonds on Seddon Facebook page.

• In coming weeks the HC Post will tell more stories about those helping out in the community.