Cherie Staples says it's "time to step up" after a 15-year career working in the background. Photo / Supplied

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie's former assistant has put her name forward for the top job, among surprise candidates in the upcoming local government elections.

Cherie Staples was her executive assistant from 2008 to 2011, when Sandra Goudie was National MP for Coromandel.

Staples, who is now EA to MP Scott Simpson, says it was "time to step up" after a 15-year career working in the background.

"I can't continue to be in the background; it's time for me to come out and take a more proactive approach."

The Thames coast resident has spent a term as deputy chair of Thames Community Board, but says her communications and engagement role for MPs, including Goudie and Simpson, had been an opportunity to work closely with communities and build networks across Government departments.

"The communications side of it, there isn't change out of what I do here ... You have to keep your finger on the pulse of every community in the electorate. I see the mayoralty as a bit more hands-on, rather than [being] an adviser."

The Council's Shoreline Management Plans, which consider how rising sea-levels and other risks could be managed and the impacts on ratepayers and residents, are among work projects she's been involved in on the Thames community board.

"I can see what's falling out from our Government at the moment, and it's looking like we are going to have to think a lot more to the future.

"I thought, if I don't do something soon, I might as well stay here for the rest of my life."

Cherie and her husband Richard have been part of the Thames community for 34 years. She says she is conscious of the challenges local councils face, from planning law reform to climate change.

"If you look at the changes coming to local government, they're talking about social wellbeing, cultural, environmental and community. It is a lot about these things, and it's more about embracing and sharing rather than dictating."

She believed relationships were key in the mayoral role.

"It is easy to make promises, but delivering good outcomes requires more than words. It demands negotiation skills, positive relationships and knowledge of government processes, all of which I can bring to the table.

"I will be listening carefully to what our residents have to say on these complex issues, and ensuring Council policy is guided by what is in the best interests of Thames-Coromandel."

She said she brings knowledge of Government process and funding streams, legislation and regulation, and the relationship between the Government, local Council and other agencies.

"More importantly, I have been working every day with local people and communities, hearing their concerns, and doing what I can to help solve their issues and get things done.

"That is what I'm most passionate about, and it's what drives me to seek this mandate from the people of Thames-Coromandel."

"I'm not naïve enough to think I have all the answers.

"We have wonderfully smart, creative and innovative people here in the Coromandel and I welcome their input and ideas."

• HC Post will look to profile all mayoral candidates not already covered in the coming weeks.