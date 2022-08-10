Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Coromandel's $15m Kopu Marine Precinct moves closer as funding found

5 minutes to read
The Kopu Marine Precinct is expected to provide a major boost for the region. Photo / TCDC-Peter James Quinn

The Kopu Marine Precinct is expected to provide a major boost for the region. Photo / TCDC-Peter James Quinn

HC Post
By Alison Smith

Managing to find almost $7 million to meet cost overruns, partly from labour shortfalls, has sharpened the spade to make the Kopu Marine Precinct the closest shovel-ready project in New Zealand.

The development will now

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
kopu

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker