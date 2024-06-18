Artists and supporters gathered at the opening of the new harakeke exhibition.

The Pa Harakeke exhibition opening at Carlton Gallery began with a beautiful karakia.

Te Rereatukahia marae chairman Hone Winder-Murray led the karakia on Monday.

In Māori tradition it is customary to bless the creations of weavers and to provide protection for the weavers themselves.

The exhibition artists behind the ceremony were Rangi Ranui, Janie Flavell Wanakore, Annie Tauiwi and Marino Magee, all from the Western Bay of Plenty.

Harakeke (flax) is a traditional art which has been used by Māori for over 800 years. The long fibres extracted from its leaves are woven into mats and other items. Each weave reflects the artist’s choice of harakeke variety.

■ Pa Harakeke exhibition is at Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction in Katikati until July 7.