Pongakawa wetland: Extension work starts

Work has begun on the second phase of Baygold’s Te Rere I Maniatutu wetland in Pongakawa. Photo / Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media.

Baygold’s Te Rere I Maniatutu wetland in Pongakawa is set to be nearly doubled in size.

Earthworks on the next phase began recently.

The existing 2.5ha wetland was started in February 2022, with filtration ponds and 41,000 plants forming the basis of the project, built in conjunction with Niwa and Bay of Plenty Regional Council, with support from local iwi Ngāti Pikiao.

Now the 1.6ha strip of land alongside State Highway 2, directly below the company’s kiwifruit orchards, is being reverted into wetland as well.

The new phase of the project comes just as Niwa updated figures showing just how successful the initial wetland has been in filtering out contaminant concentrations.

Between September 2022 and January 2024, nitrate nitrogen levels dropped 89 per cent, for example, while total nitrogen readings were reduced by 55 per cent.

There was a 90 per cent reduction in dissolved reactive phosphorus, a 43 per cent drop in total suspended solids and an 80 per cent drop in E. coli levels.

“We’re really excited about the second stage of our wetland, and how this project has grown, and we can’t wait to see what the results will be for the next phase,” says Baygold sustainability and relationship manager Olivia Manusauloa.

“It’s been a long time coming and we are thrilled with the first one and can’t wait to see what the second one will do.”

While contaminants have dropped in the new wetland, there have been significant increases in native wildlife using the ponds and reeds as habitat. Scientists have even sighted the rare New Zealand dabchick (weweia), a type of grebe that has a total population estimated at 1900-2000.

The increased size of the wetland should also help with flooding.

“We noticed in extreme weather events, like Cyclone Gabrielle, the water-holding capacity of the wetlands to mitigate flooding in surrounding properties,” says Olivia. “Another benefit is our social and community impact, especially with our relationships with local iwi, and we hope to have some school visits in future.”