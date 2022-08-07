Creative Coromandel drives the arts strategy for Thames-Coromandel District Council. Photo / Supplied

Arts group Creative Coromandel is suspending some of its operations while it reshapes itself.

The group, which drives the Thames-Coromandel District Council arts strategy, says in a statement it is "hitting the pause button" on some of its operations while it fine-tunes how the organisation is structured.

"Creative Coromandel, He Mana Toi Moehau Trust, is made up of volunteers, artists and people involved in the arts communities. We're excited to be bringing new people into the governance and management areas of our operations" says chairman Len Salt.

"While Creative Coromandel's strategy and purpose will not change, we are taking some time to bring everyone up to speed to review the governance structure to ensure solid and sustainable leadership for the future."

The group says its channels will be a little quieter than usual, and communication in some areas may be a little slower, but the mahi continues behind the scenes. In the meantime, Creative Coromandel will continue its key opportunities for artists and arts organisations, including assessment of applications to the upcoming Creative Communities Scheme funding round opening on September 5.

"We expect to be fully operational again shortly, tuned-up and re-invigorated, celebrating our district's rich creative talent and opportunities, with the best parts of their programme that our communities have come to know us for ...

"We are acutely aware of our responsibilities to the arts community in the Coromandel and Hauraki districts. The need to be inclusive and achieve the objectives of our council arts strategy, to unlock the economic potential for the arts sector and to deliver what our members want to happen."

Creative Coromandel is the central arts network for the Coromandel Peninsula and the Hauraki rohe providing resources and opportunities for local artists and keeping locals and visitors up to date with the latest in arts news and events.