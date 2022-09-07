Ron Julian is one of the candidates running for the Thames-Cormandel District Council mayoralty. Photo / Supplied

Ron Julian says he is keen to represent what he calls "a special piece of New Zealand".

Ron, a candidate in the Thames-Coromandel mayoralty race, has a professional background in strategic asset management and project management, primarily in the construction industry, buildings and civil projects, asset utilisation, and cost-management projects in New Zealand and off-shore.

He also served in New Zealand's Overseas Development Assistance Programme to the Pacific in training, liaison, and project roles.

"The last 20 years my career path has been [in] camping-grounds both sides of the peninsula, maintaining traditional New Zealand holidaying and being part of the exponential tourism sector growth with corresponding revenue to our region."

Ron hails from the Thames-Coromandel region, and has two daughters, two sons, and eight grandchildren.

He has a wide range of interests, including all sports - particularly rugby and motor racing - classic American cars, boating, fishing, travel, architecture, buildings, and enjoying time with family and friends.

Ron says the Thames-Coromandel is the best place in the country to live.

"Every drive I do up the road around the peninsula refreshes me on what an absolutely beautiful piece of country I live in. It's such a special piece of New Zealand."

He describes himself as a "right-wing greenie", with a balanced pro-environment psyche supporting a culture of responsibility, recycling and sustainability.

Ron says Thames-Coromandel District Council deserves smart, strategic leadership.

"A mayor with strong business experience, practical know-how and common-sense decision-making competence.

"I am less about changing and more about focusing on what's important, good solutions, and best value going forward."

He says as well as promoting innovation and supporting the district's business community, he will focus on the core essentials of improving the roading network, water and sewerage infrastructure, and continuing climate change management strategies.

When asked what he thinks he would be able to bring to the role of mayor, Ron says as a successful business owner on both sides of the Peninsula and trained project manager, he has the experience needed to know what needs to be done and how to deliver it, "to ensure our region can grow and thrive in an environmentally sustainable way".

He says he is a thinker, an innovator, and a visionary person, who sets high expectations for himself and expects similar from his peers.

"I'm not a career politician or running to serve an ego. I'm here to support the voter and ratepayer with respect and equity to live a better life in this beautiful region."

Another mayoral candidate profile will run next week. Find all the profiles at haurakicoromandelpost.co.nz.