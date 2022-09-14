Cherie Staples, mayoral candidate. Photo / Supplied



The HC Post sent each Thames-Coromandel mayoral candidate the same set of questions ahead of the local body elections. These are candidate Cherie Staples' answers:

What do you see as the most pressing issues for the Thames-Coromandel district in the next three years?

The most pressing issue is the housing shortage. When we think of the challenges and the opportunities that face our district, when we envision communities where people, families and businesses thrive, there is one common denominator that sits at the heart of it all – where can our people live. Every week I hear stories from people who cannot find a home in Thames-Coromandel. Parents with nowhere to raise their children, professional people who face leaving the area because they cannot find a house, business owners who cannot attract people to help their businesses succeed and grow because there simply is no housing.

I don't believe that our council has a role in directly housing people. However, it has the responsibility for creating an environment that supports and facilitates growth and development of our district. And right now housing is the greatest threat to that development. Where can we house our future generation? How can we attract the planners, the builders, the healthcare workers, the teachers, the hospitality workers – all those people, our communities depend on for their lives and livelihoods.

And that is why as your mayor I will look to establish Build Coromandel, a working group that brings council, community boards, potential investors, iwi, community housing groups and the building sector together to deliver the future housing solutions pathway the Thames-Coromandel district needs.

What is your stance on the Government's Three Waters reforms?

I don't support Three Waters, it is clear from listening to our residents and ratepayers that our communities want to retain some element of control over our district assets and I think that is a key issue I would want to see our council addressing with the Government.

Do you think rates are affordable and what cuts, if any, would you make to minimise rate rises?

TCDC ratepayers are paying above the national average for their rates. But also understand that our people's demands within their communities have costs associated. As it is, our council has responsibilities that it "must do" ... however, when communities decide they would like the "nice to haves" which every community wants, then you see rate increases occur.

Please state your views on the following in one sentence per topic:

The development of a boardwalk on the beachfront in Whangamatā?

This is one of the "nice to haves" that I mentioned in my statement above and this is a decision that Whangamata will make for their community. Locals making decisions for locals.

Tsunami sirens operated by the council?

If the Whangamata Community Board wants to pay for and maintain a tsunami siren that meets the revised Civil Defence Emergency Management compliance standard, then that will be a local decision, recognising that everything comes with a cost. Again locals making decisions for locals!

Additional rates on separately habitable units?

The current council has decided to rate separate habitable units; however, if the district wants that changed then they will need to come up with a good reason and rationale to support a change. If you look at the increase in services that will be provided by the council to separate units, it is only fair that a level of rating could be incurred.

Council meetings broadcast online during meeting times?

Live streaming - Some government select committees and Parliament question time is televised live, therefore I don't see that council meetings should be exempt from live streaming - with the proviso that some matters will have to be dealt with "in committee".

Do you have, or have you had in the past three years, any affiliations with any political party or organisation and if so please state them?

I've been affiliated with the National Party because I'm a conservative person.

Have you been involved in any opposition to Covid-19 health measures including vaccinations, mask usage and mandates? Were you vaccinated?

I have not been involved in any groups opposing Covid-19 health measures, I made my choice to be fully vaccinated and boosted and I also choose to tell you that I am vaccinated.

In one short sentence, why should Thames-Coromandel locals vote for you?

If they're looking for a local, experienced and longevity then I am the front-runner in this race.