Eric Carter says he has a passion for people. Photo / Supplied

The HC Post sent each Thames-Coromandel mayoral candidate the same set of questions ahead of the local body elections. These are candidate Eric Carter's answers:

Q What do you see as the most pressing issues for the Thames-Coromandel district in the next three years?

Firstly keeping rates under control no more than inflation with regard to

maintaining what we have and looking at capital costs as a separate issue.

Keeping ahead of central government changes, Three Waters, RMA, and

changes to the local bodies act plus whatever else is thrown at local councils.

Q What is your stance on the Government's Three Waters reforms?

Waters is no good for the Thames Coromandel. In a 22-district unitarian authority, we would hardly rate a mention. We must change this; we do need water reforms but not by theft.



Q Do you think rates are affordable and what cuts (if any) would you make to minimise rate rises?

We are rated 15 per cent higher than any other district in New Zealand. Our

geographical makeup has a lot to do with this, but still, we must keep in check our spending, maintain our current assets and have more control on key capital expenditure.

Q Please state your views on the following in one sentence per topic:

The development of a boardwalk on the beachfront in Whangamatā?\

With climate change and sea level rise anything spent on the foreshore must

be future-proofed.

Tsunami sirens operated by the council?

In areas that are in immediate danger from tsunamis, if they save lives, it is a worthwhile investment cost-shared with the regional council.



Additional rates on separately habitable units?

Rates should be charged as they are now if you are using council/community

infrastructure to support other habitable units on a single title then rates must

be gathered.

Council meetings broadcast online during meeting times?

Yes, definitely broadcast community board meetings and council meetings.



Q Do you have, or have you had in the last three years, any affiliations with any political party or organisation and if so please state them?

No more than being the President of the Waikawau Boat Ramp Society for the

past four years.

Q Have you been involved in any opposition to Covid-19 health measures including vaccinations, mask usage and mandates? Were you vaccinated?

No, and I have met the government requirements with vaccination.



Q In one short sentence, why should Thames-Coromandel locals vote for you?

Voting me in as mayor, people can be assured, I have the right background to

unify the council and community boards to work in the best interests of all our

communities balancing the social, cultural, physical, and financial wellbeing,

and to advocate at the highest levels to achieve the district's goals.