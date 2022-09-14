Mayoral candidate Peter Pinkham. Photo / Supplied

The HC Post sent each Thames-Coromandel mayoral candidate the same set of questions ahead of the local body elections. These are candidate Peter Pinkham's answers:

Question: What do you see as the most pressing issues for the Thames-Coromandel district in the next three years?

Climate change - protecting the infrastructure, businesses and housing along with lessening our contribution to that change.

Managing the infrastructure work to be done in Pollen St in Thames to reduce the effects on the retail community and their customers. The reopening of Mary Street is a must.

Q: What is your stance on the Government's Three Waters reforms?

A flawed policy that centralising water will improve things. There are concerns that councils in some areas had messed up, but Three Waters will not necessarily provide a better solution. My concerns are that this new structure sets it up for possible privatisation in the future, and there will be a lack of input and control from local communities.

Q: Do you think rates are affordable and what cuts (if any) would you make to minimise rate rises?

The rates are high comparatively, however the population is low in relationship to the costs of roading and waste collection.

Q: Please state your views on the following in one sentence per topic.

The development of a boardwalk on the beachfront in Whangamatā?

No firm opinion.

Q: Tsunami sirens operated by the council?

On the beaches – yes.

Q: Additional rates on separately habitable units?

I do not have enough information to give a considered answer.

Q: Council meetings broadcast online during meeting times?

Yes.

Q: Do you have, or have you had in the last three years, any affiliations with any political party or organisation and if so please state them?

No affiliations at all, ever.

Q: Have you been involved in any opposition to Covid-19 health measures including vaccinations, mask usage and mandates? Were you vaccinated?

I am vaccinated and I have expressed no opposition, though I have had doubts at times.

Q In one short sentence, why should Thames-Coromandel locals vote for you?

I listen, I care, and I will work hard at achieving the best outcome possible for all.