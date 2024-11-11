Martha Mine owned by OceanaGold in Waihi. Photo / Kit Wilson, OceanaGold

November is World Diabetes Awareness Month and to raise awareness about the “silent killer”, the Lions clubs of Waihī, Paeroa, Katikati and Omokoroa are planning an event this weekend.

The event is a walk around the rim of Waihī’s Martha Mine — about 5km.

Lions clubs throughout New Zealand are planning walks where local people go on a measured walk on a specific day. Distances walked are aggregated and it is hoped to achieve a nationwide total of 15,000km (equaling or bettering the total length of New Zealand’s coastline).

Although this is an awareness campaign, the Lions hope to raise funds through gold-coin donations. Bay of Plenty Diabetes Association will put funds towards the annual family camp held for children with the disease, many of which have type 1 diabetes.

Meet at the Pump House (top of Seddon St, Waihī) any time on November 17 between 8am-12pm. Walk as little or as much as you wish.